Two months of preventive detention for Eduardo Guzmán, accused of the death of the adolescent Imanol Cruz

Santiago, DR.

The judge of the Traffic Court of the Judicial District of Santiago, Nelson de la Rosa, sentenced to two months of pre-trial detention against Eduardo Enríquez Guzmán, accused of running over and causing the death of the young Imanol Mercado Cruz last Thursday on a section of the Duarte Highway in the province of Santiago.

The magistrate determined that Guzmán will comply with the measure at the Rafey Men’s Correction and Rehabilitation Center until the mandatory review is known on October 21.

Guzman, 32, is accused of driving the vehicle that took the life of the young player.

The accused surrendered to the Automobile Assistance Center in the heart city and was questioned there by agents of the General Directorate of Traffic and Transportation Security (Digesett).

The 16-year-old boy lost his life last Thursday morning at 09:30 AM, after being hit by the Porsche brand car, model Panamera, Color Black, Plate Z004178, which supposedly the aforementioned Guzmán was driving, which was seized.

According to preliminary data, Imanol was a baseball pitcher and at the time of the accident he was on his way to an academy. Relatives of the deceased affirmed that this Monday the teenager had an appointment with a scout who intended to follow up on his abilities close to a professional firm.