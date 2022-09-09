Two more artists have already confirmed that they will appear

We are only a few days away from the transmission of the 2022 Emmy Awards, that highlight the best of American television programming. On Monday, September 12, dozens of actors and artists will be at the Microsoft Theater, in the city of Los Angeles, United States. And two of the last confirmed were the singers Selena Gomez and Kelly Clarkson.

Both American stars have not only excelled in music, but also on television. Selena Gomez is vying for her first Emmy Award as Executive Producer of “Only Murders in the Building,” a series that is a contender in the Outstanding Comedy category. Clarkson, for her part, has won 5 Daytime Emmys in the last three years for her talk show.

According to international media, two previous Emmy Awards hosts will appear in this new edition: Jimmy Kimmel, who presented in 2016 and 2020, and Seth Meyers, who presented in 2014. Both are nominated for their outstanding series of variety interviews.

Selena Gomez He has a lot of experience in the world of television. Let’s remember that she started her career at Disney, when she was just a girl. She starred in the hit series ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’. She made cameos in important series like ‘Hannah Montana’. And she is now the big star of ‘Only murders in the building’, where she works as an actress and producer. Will she win her first Emmy this Monday?

Many fans ask if the 30-year-old singer has children, but the truth is that it is only a rumor that she has clarified on many occasions. Selena Gomez She has confessed that she is single now and that she has no plans to fall in love because she is focused on her musical and film projects.

