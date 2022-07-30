Two motorcycles may enter Cuba as part of the luggage

The rules that regulate non-commercial imports made by natural persons to Cuba have been made official. In this article, we will update you on the motor vehicles, their parts, pieces and accessories that you can enter the country. At the end, you will be able to carefully review the table.

In essence, we will refer to Chapter 8 of the resolution published in the Gazette on July 28.

According to him textCustoms will allow the importation as luggage of up to two (2) items of the so-called electric mopeds (up to two seats) or one (1) if it is through shipments.

Likewise, it will admit the importation of motor vehicle parts and accessories, provided that the specific legislation allows it. The amount should not exceed that required by a vehicle for its repair and maintenance.

In the case of “games, kit or set” of parts, Customs will authorize up to five (5) sets, provided that one of each type is imported and the maximum number of units per set does not exceed that required by a vehicle. For your repair.

Regarding the boards, it is reported that up to two (2) games of each type are allowed.

“Within the pieces, admit and apply the value-weight alternative to those whose weight does not exceed five (5) kilograms, provided that they are diverse, in accordance with the provisions of the previous paragraph,” they warn.

Likewise, in the case of tires and rims, up to five (5) light vehicles, up to seven (7) heavy vehicles and up to three (3) motorcycles or mopeds, as appropriate, may be admitted.

The importation of motor vehicles, motor vehicles and bodyworks, complies with the provisions of the specific legislation on this matter, they finally pointed out.