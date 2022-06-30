Two Mouths. Refinery had poor planning and will not solve the gasoline supply problem: IMCO

The development of the project two mouths, one of the flagship works of this administration, has been characterized by a lack of planning and opacity: it does not have a cost-benefit analysis, the works began without an environmental impact statement, more efficient alternatives were not assessed to increase oil production in the country. In addition, the true costs of the project are not known, assured the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO).

In a study on new refinery which will be inaugurated on July 1, the institute maintains that, as a result of poor planning of the project, the construction of the complex has faced cost overruns.

“The planned investment was around 160 billion pesos (billion pesos) –8 billion dollars (billion dollars)– however, the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador It has recognized a cost overrun of between 3 and 4 billion dollars: between 38% and 50% more than what was stipulated in the original budget. The final amount could be even higher.

It argues that the work has been developed by a subsidiary company of Pemex –PTI Development Infrastructure– which, due to its legal nature, does not have the same transparency obligations as the subsidiary companies or the corporate, so there is not enough information about the project in the Federal Expenditure Budget or in the Public Account.

The IMCI analysis details that beyond the non-compliance with the project’s investment schedule, its cost overruns and the marked opacity that has characterized it, “it shows structural deficiencies in the construction of infrastructure in the country.”

He considers that the eventual entry into operation of the “Olmeca” refinery will be a step in the opposite direction of what Pemex, the country and the world need. Likewise, the refinery has been developed with inadequate planning, inefficient use of public resources, and in a context of opacity that casts doubt on its viability.

Question about whether the refining process is a business?

He assures that the gradual transition towards economies with less use of fossil fuels and greater penetration of energy with a low carbon footprint, known in simple terms as the energy transition, has forced the oil companies in the world to rethink the business model of crude oil refining.

In the foreseeable future there will be a demand for products derived from hydrocarbons, but the needs evolve and the uses will be different.

The firm IHS Markit estimates that in 2050 the global demand for refined products will not exceed 75 million barrels per day (MMdb). Currently, global installed capacity amounts to 105.6 MMbd, given that refining companies face the challenge of adapting to this new environment.

It estimates that global refiners will invest $150 billion in decarbonization measures over the next three decades.

In response to this situation, investments in refineries in Europe and the United States will be focused on biofuel and decarbonization projects. “The market is not going to disappear, but the successful players will be those who adapt to the new circumstances efficiently,” he adds.

Pemex subsidiary has reported losses

Regarding refining in Mexico, the IMCO indicates that Pemex Transformación Industrial (PTRI), subsidiary in charge of the refining and petrochemical business, has reported accumulated losses of one trillion 280 billion pesos between 2011 and 2021 (an average of 116.7 billion pesos of annual losses).

In this last year alone, PTRI reported a loss of 219.8 billion. In addition, it was the only subsidiary that reported a gross loss; that is to say, that the income obtained from the sale of petroleum products (gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, among others) was less than the cost of the inputs required for its production.

He explains that, if PTRI’s current losses due to operating deficiencies and fuel market conditions are considered, the entry into operation of the “Olmeca” refinery will probably translate into greater losses for this subsidiary, which will further aggravate the financial situation of Pemex.

The new refinery is not accompanied by structural changes in PTRI that allow the subsidiary to be more competitive, and at the same time, the company will have fewer resources available to finance projects in profitable activities such as exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

It even cites that rating agencies such as Fitch Ratings and Moody’s have ruled in this regard, pointing out that Pemex’s strategy to increase its refining and production capacity for oil products puts its credit profile at risk by causing greater operating losses for the company in the short term. and medium term.

The institute considers that the construction of the new refinery reflects multiple deficiencies, among which are: Inadequate planning, inadequate use of public resources and opacity.

Little planning in refinery development

It maintains that the development of the refinery suffered from inadequate planning by not having a cost-benefit analysis, a statement of environmental impact in a timely manner, as well as the absence of public studies on other alternatives to increase the production of petroleum products in the country.

Despite the fact that by law all public investment programs or projects that cost more than 500 million pesos must have a cost-benefit analysis based on which it is assessed whether their social benefits are greater than their costs, in In the case of the Dos Bocas refinery, “said analysis was never carried out.”

In other words, it was not assessed before construction began whether the estimated benefits and profits throughout the useful life of the project would be greater than or equal to its costs.

Other alternatives, perhaps more efficient to increase the production of oil products, such as the rehabilitation of the existing refineries that, as a whole, operated at 50.1% of their capacity during the first quarter of 2022, were also not valued.

In addition to this, the IMCO points out, the location of the refinery in the municipality of Paraíso, Tabasco, has been pointed out repeatedly as not suitable for being on land exposed to flooding. Despite being in a wetland area and being a mangrove swamp, the preparation of the land for construction began without having the corresponding environmental impact statement.

Implications by agreement of the Judiciary

With the aim of accelerating the development of the flagship works of this administration, on November 22, 2021, the Federal Executive issued an agreement whereby any infrastructure project that is considered a priority could be declared of public interest and national security, such as the case of the Dos Bocas refinery. The objective of the Agreement is that the dependencies of the Federal Public Administration can grant provisional authorizations for opinions, permits or licenses that allow the works of said projects to start immediately.

The implementation of this agreement has been hampered in the Judiciary. On December 14, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) partially suspended it by granting a suspension against the advance reservation of information about the works. Subsequently, on February 27, 2022, a court granted a definitive suspension for an amparo promoted by the National Council for Strategic Litigation.

In addition, it indicates that, although the refinery will be formally inaugurated, the outcome of this agreement in the Judicial Branch will have implications for the development of the remaining works in the refinery complex.

Regarding the cost of the new refinery, the agency indicates that due to an inadequate estimate of the costs and planning of the project, the cost of the refinery will be higher than the original budget.

The amount of investment originally planned for the construction of the refinery was around 160 billion pesos –equivalent to 8 billion dollars– however, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has recognized an extra cost of between 3 and 4 billion dollars. , that is, between 38% and 50% more than what was stipulated in the original budget.

This is a cost that Pemex has not assumed as a State Productive Company, but Mexicans in general, since it involves resources that come mostly from equity contributions from the Federal Government to the company charged to the Federal Expenditure Budget (PEF). . Between January 2019 and March 2022, the Federal Government, via the Ministry of Energy (Sener), supported Pemex with 552.7 billion pesos for equity contributions, of which 175.8 billion (31.8%) have been allocated to the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery.

Beyond the monetary cost implied by the construction of the refinery, the government’s strategy implies an opportunity cost in terms of the resources that have not been spent on other areas such as health, education or public security.

The contributions assigned between January 1, 2019 and March 31, 2022 to the construction of the “Olmeca” refinery are equivalent, for example, to the resources used by the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (163.8 billion pesos) during this time.

In other words, underlines the IMCO, “this means that the Federal Government could have doubled spending on public security in the last three years if it had not been allocated to the new refinery.

These resources are also equivalent to 6.4 times the expenditure made by the Ministry of Health in physical investment (27.6 billion pesos) between 2019 and 2021.

