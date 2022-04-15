Two movies to enjoy Zendaya on Netflix

Zendaya has achieved great success in his short career as Michelle “MJ” Jones in spider-man and as the protagonist of euphoria in the role of Rue Bennett. Two of her films can be enjoyed at Netflixwhich are some of his most emblematic works to date.

The 25-year-old actress began her acting career playing Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel original series “Shake It Up” until 2013 and that same year she participated in the sixteenth season of the “Dancing with the Stars” contest. Her fame grew by leaps and bounds and today she is one of the most sought-after celebrities by producers.

On the other hand, Zendaya also has a career in music having recorded songs independently. She released the singles “Swag It Out” and “Watch Me” in 2011, the latter in collaboration with Bella Thorne. Her biggest commercial success was “Rewrite the Stars”, a collaboration with Zac Efron for the movie “The Greatest Showman” in 2018.

Netflix: two movies to enjoy Zendaya

Spider-Man: Homecoming (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

The film is directed by Jon Watts and was released in 2017 with the leading role of Tom Holland as Peter Parkeralongside Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Laura Harrier, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. in his role as Tony Stark/Iron Man. It became the second film of spider-man most successful and the sixth highest-grossing film in its year of release.

Zendaya as MJ

The story revolves around Peter Parker, a 15-year-old boy who gained arachnid powers after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. Tom Holland He was inspired by previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, with whom he developed a great friendship.

Zendaya plays MJ, Peter Parker’s schoolmate and with whom he is in love. The producers indicated that the character is not an adaptation of mary jane watson (played by Kirsten Dunst at the time), but was given the initials “MJ” to “remember that dynamic.”

“Peter Parker assumes his new identity as Spider-Man and returns to live with his aunt after his adventure with the Avengers. Upon returning, while still under the tutelage of Tony Stark, he discovers that a ruthless new enemy has arisen that he intends to destroy. everything he loves: the Vulture,” reads the synopsis.

Malcolm & Marie

It is an American romantic drama film starring Zendaya and John David Washington. His shooting was secret during the pandemic and in September 2020 Netflix bought the distribution rights for $30 million dollars, until it premiered on February 5, 2021.

The plot begins when a filmmaker (Washington) returns home with his girlfriend (Zendaya) after celebrating the release of a film that he hopes will likely be a critical and financial success. But the night she takes a turn revealing things about her relationships that test the strength of her love.

What is your favorite movie of Zendaya?