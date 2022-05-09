Two national technicians are the strong candidates to take the reins of the Honduran National Team!
2022-05-08
The president of the Selection Commission, Javier Atala, informed this Sunday to DIEZ that on Saturday they held a high-level meeting with the members of the commission to make the decision of who will be chosen to take the reins of the Honduran National Team.
The Honduran businessman also announced that now the options they handle at the work table are two national ones (Previously there were 6) and that foreign technicians are ruled out.
Read: Decisive week: The Honduran national team will have a new coach, it will not be interim and there are six candidates
Two national options
In this context, Atala explained to the first sports newspaper in the country that “we had a meeting yesterday and there are two options” and that at the work table they reached the conclusion that the next national strategist can be “interim or take one for four years.”
He also announced that “this week we are going to talk about the options we have.”
Then we asked President Atala if the two options handled by the Selection Commission are from foreign technicians. His response was blunt: “Do not”.
attentive to the call
Finally, he stated that in the next few days they are going to talk with the two options they have on the work table and based on those talks they will make the right decision to define who will be the DT of the Honduran national team.
It may interest you: Interim or permanent DT for the rest of 2022? New members of the Selection Commission give their proposals for the future of Honduras
It is necessary to mention that in recent weeks the names of the technicians such as Diego Vazquez, Hector Vargaswho are considered nationals, and Solomon Nazarstrategist who confirmed that he is no longer coach of the Victory after being eliminated by marathon in the playoff of Closure 2022.
The curious thing is that Dr. Nazar had a six-month contract and yesterday he made it clear that his cycle with Jaiba had ended. He has made no secret of his desire to direct the “H”.
Will there be an interim role for Nazar in the Honduran national team? What does he take away from his time at Victoria? Were there offers to renew? This is how Salomón responded to all the questions at a press conference.https: //t. co/9I3kzmyaIO pic.twitter.com/bNKzQkLrQz
– Daily Ten (@DiarioDiezHn)
May 8, 2022