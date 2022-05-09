Two national technicians are the strong candidates to take the reins of the Honduran National Team!

2022-05-08

The president of the Selection Commission, Javier Atala, informed this Sunday to DIEZ that on Saturday they held a high-level meeting with the members of the commission to make the decision of who will be chosen to take the reins of the Honduran National Team.

The Honduran businessman also announced that now the options they handle at the work table are two national ones (Previously there were 6) and that foreign technicians are ruled out.

Two national options

In this context, Atala explained to the first sports newspaper in the country that “we had a meeting yesterday and there are two options” and that at the work table they reached the conclusion that the next national strategist can be “interim or take one for four years.”

He also announced that “this week we are going to talk about the options we have.”