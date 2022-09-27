Two Netflix Releases Tackle Image Obsession

Documentaries are living a golden age thanks to the services of streaming. Two recently released productions on Netflix corroborate this: Fortune seller: a TV scam Y The Real Bling Ring. Although they address different themes, both works have television as a connector, presenting a paradox: we consume two stories in front of a screen that reflect how harmful it is to consume content in a state of vulnerability.

Fortune seller: a TV scam tells the story of the queen of teleshopping in Italy: Wanna Marchi, and his daughter, Stefania Nobile. They managed an empire of millions of euros between 1980 and 2000. What was initially a profitable business of selling cosmetic products on television, led to a pressure and blackmail scheme for their customers to buy trinkets that supposedly would improve their health and luck.

Obviously, the greater the potential buyer’s problem (illness, depression), the greater the opportunity for scam. These two people in fact opened a very profitable business in Spain and it is believed that in this and other countries they may have hidden the money that they say they do not have today.

The Real Bling Ringon the other hand, is a new attempt to try to understand the reason why several wealthy young people living in Los Angeles decided to rob the houses of famous actors. This case gave rise to a film by the Oscar-winning Sofía Coppola: The Bilng Ringwhich starred Emma Watson.

The statement that “the medium is the message” Marshall McLuhan wrote in 1964, in the book Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man (Understanding the media: The extensions of the human being), has great relevance in both productions. In fact, with the current strength of social networks, it proposes a rereading of how the medium affects the society in which it plays a role, not only because of the content it has, but also because of the characteristics of the medium itself.

In other words, the swindled believed in Wanna and her daughter because they were on tv and if they were there they couldn’t be lying. At the same time, it seems that a lifestyle, of luxury and nightclubs, is possible for anyone. So if the individual cannot get it right away, he will find the quickest way to do it, even if he has to break the law.

Influence, money and crime

The documentary directed by Nicola Prosatore and written by Alessandro Garramone presents Wanna as a truly influencer. She started a slimming and anti-wrinkle business in a small store. She then was able to do telesales on a private channel and there her business became really lucrative.

People bought the speech of this woman who had no experience in front of the cameras, but was very direct and charismatic. Just like now, in the 80’s people were obsessed with looking thin, attractive; with responding to the standards that television itself created. It is no coincidence that Waana then introduces her daughter Stefania, a very thin and tanned woman, to increase her audience and credibility.

And when the slimming creams no longer worked, Wanna created a character, a supposed master of the sorcerous arts that he came from Brazil and that he could do everything: from cleansing the soul to giving the lottery numbers so that you could get out of poverty. Obviously this is not a crime, beyond the moral condemnation that someone who plays with people’s hopes can receive. The problem came later, when they used the customer database to pressure them and force them to buy, through blackmail, trinkets that were sold for thousands of euros.

We already know the business. If you are given an item for good luck and it does not fulfill its mission, the problem is not with the item but with the wearer., who either does not have enough faith or needs extra “work” to eradicate that bad luck. So the client never leaves the cycle of dependency, until they go bankrupt.

Copying a lifestyle

Almost 40 years after the events we see in Italy, director Miles Blayden-Ryall presents another reality in the United States: the pressure in the configuration of an identity that is promoted from social networks. The stars are getting closer to their followers, their lifestyles become shows of reality television and many young people want to live those experiences.

Wanna Marchi needed a space on a private channel to develop her business, now any young person can be followed by thousands of people just by being creative on a social network. This desire not to go unnoticed led young people like Alexis Neiers and Nick Prugo, attractive and without any economic problem, to invade the homes of actor Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) or the model Paris Hilton, to wear clothes and show them off in trendy nightclubs. If there was cash, the loot was greater.

The idea of ​​looking like these TV stars went so deep that once the first robbery is successfulthe young people could not stop, even when they already knew that they were identified by security cameras.

Coincidence or not the protagonists of the two documentaries do not really feel guilt or remorse for their actions. Beyond some attempts to justify their actions, for these people the obsession with the image, which serves as the engine for their misdeeds, is a consequence of a society and a culture from which they separate when they analyze their cases, as if they did not contribute to the perpetuity of that dictatorship.

To exemplify the previous paragraph, Wanna and her daughter blame television itself, former partners, viewers and journalists for their falls. While Neiers and Nick Prugo hide behind aspirations, in the desire to be and look like Bloom and Hilton, to justify their impulses.

If the lack of empathy towards their victims is a point that unites them, there is another more notorious: the weight of dysfunctional families.yes Mother and daughter were victims of a violent and absent father, which led them to form an impenetrable society of support that prevents them from seeing and understanding their mistakes. The invading boys, at the same time, grew up without any limit between fiction and reality. In this context, it is understandable that in today’s sun, everyone considers themselves victims, but not perpetrators.