two new additions to the cast of the biopic starring Kate Winslet!

Last year Kate Winslet joined the cast of Lee, a biopic set in the years of the Second World War that will be based on the figure of reporter Lee Miller. Now four top-notch actors joined the cast of the film that promises to be already unmissable.

These are Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Josh O’Connor and Andrea Riseborough, whose roles we have not yet heard of. But there is still time to find out which characters the actors will play, since filming apparently should start no sooner of the summer of 2022.

As previously mentioned, the film will be about Lee Miller, a Vogue cover model who went on to become a photo journalist and war correspondent during World War II. The photographer’s goal was to find out secrets about the Third Reich and, during the investigation, she learned harsh truths about her past.

It is certainly a title to see, which marks the return of Kate Winslet after Ammonite, a 2020 film in which she once again played a real historical character: the paleontologist Mary Anning.

Lee is taken from the book The Lives of Lee Miller by Antony Penrose, Miller’s son. Its screenplay will be curated by Liz Hannah, while the director will see Ellen Kuras. Considering the cast and the story it tells, it is definitely a must-see film.