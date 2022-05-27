Two new characters for ‘Fast & Furious 10’: Vin Diesel’s grandmother and the first image of the protagonist of ‘The Suicide Squad’ – CINEMABLEND

The tenth installment of the ‘Full throttle’ saga has recruited new faces for the penultimate adventure of the franchise.

Fast & Furious 10the tenth and penultimate installment of At full throttle, continues filming and Vin Diesel continues to share news through his Instagram account. The film, directed by Louis Leterrier after the departure of Justin Lin -who remains in the project as a producer-, plans to hit theaters in 2023 and, although everything is kept secret, some details and signings are becoming known.

Diesel announced on May 24, during the sixth week of filming, that Fast X – official title of the film- will introduce the grandmother of his character Dominic Toretto. And there is already an actress for the role. Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the West Side Story original and repeated in the ‘remake’ by Steven Spielberg, has joined the cast in the role of the protagonist’s grandmother.

“It has always been my great dream to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she is going to play my grandmother makes my soul smile”says Diesel in the video he has shared on Instagram in which Moreno and Michelle Rodriguez appear, who plays Letty in the saga. “You know what? I think at my age I was hoping you’d invite me. Isn’t that nice? And here I am. And the answer is yes, I will. And yes, I’m not just going to. I’m so excited. This is going to be a lot of fun,” adds Moreno.

On the other hand, Diesel has also shared the first look at one of the new characters in the saga. Daniela Melchior, who played Ratcatcher 2 in the suicide squad, has joined the cast in a mysterious role. In the photograph, the actress appears hugging Diesel. “Iconic originals with the new members of our family… Blessed and grateful! Daniela Melchior, I hope to make you proud!” writes the actor.

Melchior and Moreno are not the only new signings of Fast & Furious 10, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson and Jason Momoa have also joined the cast. Their characters are kept secret, but it is known that Momoa will be the villain.

Fast & Furious 10 It also features the return of Jordana Brewster, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron.

