Two new chiefs for the emergency room, emergency medicine and hospital internal medicine

Two new head physicians for the Santa Maria delle Croci hospital in Ravenna. On Monday morning, Andrea Strada, new director of the Emergency Department and Emergency Medicine Operating Unit, and Maria Giulia Sama, new director of the Internal Medicine Operating Unit were presented.

Andrea Strada was born in Bologna, the city where he graduated with honors in Medicine and Surgery in 1992 and subsequently specialized, always with full marks, in Internal Medicine, specializing in Emergency Medicine. His professional career began in Imola and continued in Ravenna, first as medical director of Medicine and Emergency and Emergency Surgery at the Emergency Department of the Ravenna hospital, then with a highly specialized position ‘clinical care pathway for patients with the syndrome acute coronary / chest pain in the emergency department ‘. From 2015 to 2017 he was coordinator of the working group of the Emergency Department of the Ausl Romagna called “Appropriateness of clinical pathways in the emergency room”. From 2017 until last December 15 he held the position of director of the Emergency Medicine-Urgency Complex Structure (First Aid and Emergency Medicine) at the University Hospital of Ferrara, paying particular attention to improving the flow of patients and their early care in the emergency room. He has worked on the realization of the Diagnostic-Therapeutic Pathways of Stroke Cerebri and Heart Attack and has also dealt with processes of humanization of care, actively collaborating with associations of fragile patients.

To his credit he has numerous lectures and participations in courses and conferences as a speaker. From 2002 to 2010 he taught for the Italian Society of Emergency and Urgency in various courses (ecg in cardiological emergencies – Electrophysiology and therapy of arrhythmias – Diagnosis and therapy of cardiac arrhythmias – management of chest pain in the emergency room: acute coronary syndrome ); from 2019 to 2021 he was teacher / tutor at the Simi summer school organized by the Italian Society of Internal Medicine, from 2013 to 2021 he taught courses in Clinical Electrocardiography organized by the Italian Society of Internal Medicine. In the years from 2011 to 2015 he also carried out teaching activities in the context of advanced regional training courses for Emergency-Urgency Doctors and for territorial emergency doctors organized by the Emilia-Romagna Region Health Policy Department. From the academic year 2019-2020 he is lecturer in charge of teaching at the University of Ferrara, Department of Translational Medicine and for the Romagna, Degree Course of Medicine and Surgery, with teaching in territorial emergency. Member of the Italian Societies of Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine, he was a member of the Simeu Emilia-Romagna Board of Directors in the two-year period 2016-2017 and from 2021 he is a member of the regional working group for the implementation of the Emergency Department .

Maria Giulia Sama, from Ravenna, former acting director of the Operative Unit of Internal Medicine 2 in the Department of Acute and Sub-intensive Care in Ravenna, graduated with honors in Medicine and Surgery in 1991 at the University of Bologna. Winner of the “Ugo and Evaristo Stefanelli” study prize reserved by the University of Bologna for young doctors, she obtained, always with full marks, the specialization in Geriatrics in 1995. In 1996 she obtained the diploma of suitability for territorial emergency, also passing the Master University specialization in Diagnostics with Ultrasound in Internal Medicine at the University of Bologna. In 2014 he was adjunct professor of the Bioethics course at the Faculty of Nursing Sciences of the University of Bologna and in 2015 he began the activity of Head of Sector in the Department of Medicine with tutor functions, also obtaining managerial certification at the University in 2018. of Parma. She began working in the ward in 1996 at the Cesenatico hospital, first in the general medicine department, where she was in charge of the internal ultrasound service and also served in the emergency room, later as medical director in the internal medicine department and Geriatrics.

From 2001 to 2005 he served at the hospital of Faenza, in the Department of Internal Medicine and Admission and Emergency Surgery, where he also carries out endocrinological outpatient activities. From 2005 to 2019 he assumed the position of medical director of Internal Medicine at the Santa Maria delle Croci Hospital in Ravenna, where he also deals with the creation and organization of the outpatient platform of the Internal Medicine department which includes the internal ultrasound service and Doppler ultrasound, endocrinological outpatient services and osteoporosis services. Since December 2020 she has also held the role of coordinator for Medicines of the ‘Hospitality Unit – Intermediate Care with Discharge Unit’ project of the Ravenna Hospital, aimed at the organizational integration between hospital and territory with a view to continuity of care. As part of the various positions assumed, Dr. Sama has gained consolidated experience in the field of internal and geriatric medicine, internal ultrasound, endocrinology and emergency and emergency medicine. You have collaborated in the development and dissemination of over 80 publications, of which 40 of an international nature. Member of the Association of Italian Doctors Endocrinologists and of the Federation of Associations of Fadoi-internist hospital managers, she continues to carry out the activity of tutor and teacher of the Ultrasound School of the Fadoi association.