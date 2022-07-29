Two new clubs are positioning themselves for the recruitment of Cristiano Ronaldo!
It’s been several weeks that it feels like the end between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. However, the soap opera is not over. The Funchal native has two new options but a transfer is still far from done.
Was Cristiano Ronaldo inspired by Luis Suarez? Not so sure, however, the Portuguese star could make the same choice as the Uruguayan striker. Not to commit to Club Nacional in Uruguay, but rather to return to his training club, namely Sporting Portugal.
According The Athletic, the Portuguese star’s agent, Jorge Mendes, offered his player to Verdes e Brancos. But once again, what allowed Cristiano to reach the top of world football could turn against him. The Portuguese’s ego is scary in a locker room.
Listen to Top 90, the 90min show in which we discuss football in the form of top lists! Rankings, combined XI, Frankenplayer, our opinions for each episode to establish the ultimate list at the end. In this second episode with Davy Diamond, Quentin Gesp and Alexis Amsellemwe are going to establish our Top and Flop 3 of the PSG recruits of the 2010s! Click here to subscribe to the podcast.
Sporting coach Rúben Amorim fears the Manchester United player will not fit into his squad. The young coach of the same age as Ronaldo won the Portuguese league after almost twenty years of waiting for Sporting, in the 2020/2021 season.
According to Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo is said to have informed the management of the Red Devils that he had received an offer from rival club Manchester United. Truth or bluff, no one knows yet. However, Manchester United reportedly denied it, telling their player that the club had received no offers…