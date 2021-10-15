News

two new commercials of the thiller with Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively

Two new clips of the thriller have been released A Simple Favor

Lionsgate has released two TV commercials for the upcoming thriller A Simple Favor, with Anna Kendrick And Blake Lively. You can check it out by scrolling below. A Simple Favor focuses on Stephanie’s story (Anna Kendrick), a vlogger mom trying to uncover the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her best friend Emily (Blake Lively) from their small provincial town. Stephanie is joined by Emily’s husband Sean (Henry Golding) in this stylish thriller full of twists and betrayals, secrets and revelations, love and loyalty, murder and revenge.

Besides Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Blake Lively (Adaline – Eternal youth) and Henry Golding (Crazy & Rich), in the cast of A Simple Favor There are also Andrew Rannells (Big Mouth), Linda Cardellini (The Founder), Jean Smart (Legion) And Rupert Friend (Homeland). A Simple Favor is directed by Paul Feig (director of the female remake of Ghostbusters of 2016) from the script written by Jessica Sharzer (Nerve). The story is based on Darcy Bell’s novel of the same name. Feig produces the film alongside Jessie Henderson.

A Simple Favor will arrive in American theaters on September 14th. At the moment we don’t know when the film will arrive in Italy. You can see the clips below, while scrolling to find the poster of the film.

A Simple Favor Cinematographe

