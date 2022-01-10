two new Coronavirus positives

There seems to be no end to the worst for Udinese. After the very heavy defeat gained yesterday against Atalanta, the bianconeri have communicated the presence of two new cases of Coronavirus in their ranks. It is a member of the staff and a player who took part in the match against Atalanta yesterday, but whose identity is not known at the moment. To find out who it is, we will probably only have to wait for the squad list that will be issued in view of next Saturday’s match against Juventus.