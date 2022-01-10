Sports

two new Coronavirus positives

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee29 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

There seems to be no end to the worst for Udinese. After the very heavy defeat gained yesterday against Atalanta, the bianconeri have communicated the presence of two new cases of Coronavirus in their ranks. It is a member of the staff and a player who took part in the match against Atalanta yesterday, but whose identity is not known at the moment. To find out who it is, we will probably only have to wait for the squad list that will be issued in view of next Saturday’s match against Juventus.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee29 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Jannie Du Plessis, the one-year son of the rugby champion died: he drowned in the swimming pool

November 18, 2021

Juventus transfer market, Ronaldo “earthquake”: it’s already goodbye

November 9, 2021

DYBALA, THERE IS A DILEMMA …

2 weeks ago

F1, Max Verstappen saves third position on the grid in Jeddah? Latest encouraging rumors – OA Sport

December 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button