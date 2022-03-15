Two new deaths from COVID-19 bring the total number of victims in Puerto Rico to 4,152

The Health Department reported today, Tuesday, two additional deaths from COVID-19bringing the total in this line to 4,152 since the emergency began in March 2020.

Through a tweet, the agency reported that the two deceased were not vaccinated against the virus.

So far this year, there have been 833 deaths from this disease on the island. Last January closed as the deadliest month of the pandemic, with 607 deaths.

At the moment, Puerto Rico averages one death per day. In the January period that figure amounted to 16.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

62 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 549,108 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

of a population of 549,108 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 41 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,280,817 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

(partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,280,817 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 19 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,363,769 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

These two deaths are reported after two consecutive days without accumulated deaths in the daily Health report, something that had not occurred since December 20, 2021.

On the other hand, the number of hospitalized for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus increased to 47, which represents three additional patients in the past 24 hours.

The figure is divided into 40 adults and seven pediatric patients.

In addition, the preliminary positivity rate – updated at 6:00 am – is 4.34%about 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the best line of defense, it teaches the body to defend itself against the disease,” Salud recalled.

The reinforcement of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson they can receive the booster two months after the single dose.