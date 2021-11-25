two new gifts on the Epic Games Store and Black Friday discounts

Like every Thursday it’s time for gifts on the Epic Games Store: the store now hosts the Black Friday sales until November 30th and obviously starting from today and for a week there will be two new free games to download, yours forever if redeemed by 16:59 on December 2nd.

The first free game is a welcome package for Antstream which includes 1,090 Gems for free to be used for “play limited-time titles, challenges and tournaments. Gems can also be used to unlock more difficult challenges and play turn-based PvP mode alongside friends and other players.“

The second free game is TheHunter Call of the Wild: “Dive into a realistic world full of breathtaking landscapes. Immerse yourself in the suggestive single player campaign or live the hunting experience in the company of your friends.“

Both games are available from 5pm on November 25th and will remain yours forever if redeemed by December 2nd. And don’t forget Epic Games Store’s Black Friday deals with hundreds of games discounted up to 75%, promotion valid until November 30th. A few names? Kena Bridge of Spirits, Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, Riders Republic, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Humankind, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Hitman 3.