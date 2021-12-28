Two new Jeeps are coming to Europe in 2022

Two very important innovations for Jeep in Europe, the car manufacturer known worldwide for its wonderful off-road cars that have become successful icons over the decades. The first model to be presented is the Jeep Renegade, of which we have talked so much, and whose official images from Brazil have just appeared on the brand’s channels.

Jeep has decided to partially renew its Renegade (launched in the special version in June 2021), a non-invasive restyling, which will bring only some small changes to the external appearance of the car, as well as modernizations on the technology front, which will allow all ‘car to remain on the market for a few more years. Later it will surely be the turn of a new generation, which will bring a real total revolution to the much loved model. As we saw some time ago, the cousin Fiat 500X will also suffer the same fate in Casa Stellantis.

But Jeep does not stop there, and in 2022 it has decided that it will bring another novelty for the Old Continent to the car market. It seems that it will arrive in the second half of the year the brand new B-SUV, already announced months ago. New car for the American manufacturer, with its usual offroad nature, about 415 cm long (according to recent rumors) and produced using the CMP platform.

The car will roll off the production lines at the Tychy plant in Poland. A new model that the brand cares a lot about, because it will be essential, according to the House itself, to allow Jeep to increase sales in Europe. On the unreleased B-SUV that will be launched next year we also know that it most likely will be the first fully electric car that the brand will launch on our market. Despite being designed primarily for urban driving, the car will absolutely be a 100% Jeep, with all the elements that distinguish these cars in the vast automotive landscape of today.

Jeep aims to achieve a strong rise in sales in Europe, and its two new models will help the House achieve the great success it hoped for. Above all, the new compact SUV will lead the sales, a car that will bring Jeep (price list) into a market segment that had not yet been explored for the moment. Stellantis will then reveal the Group’s future plans on March 1, 2022.