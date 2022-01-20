Two new logos are popping up for DC movies

A very rich day for DC Films fans: after the new Batman commercial and the new Batgirl photo, two unpublished logos have also appeared on the web for Flash And Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom.

After numerous setbacks, The Flash by Andy Muschietti has finished shooting in October last year and is currently in post-production. Meanwhile, the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom by James Wan ended last week, right on time for the December release in theaters.

The protagonist of The Flash will still be Ezra Miller, who will reprise the role of Barry Allen following the cameo in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and recent evidence in Justice League by Zack Snyder. The Flash it will be the first ever stand-alone film dedicated to the super-fast hero, and will also see the return of Ben Affleck and Kiersey Clemons, who play Batman and Iris West respectively in the DCEU. Also, the film will introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen (the actor will replace Billy Crudup in the role). Great expectations then for the return of Michael Keaton as Batman, with his ‘elder Bruce Wayne’ who will soon also appear in Batgirl.

Moving towards Atlantis, however, Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom will see Jason Momoa again as Arthur Curry, again directed by James Wan. The film will also return Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who previously fought against the king of Atlantis in the first film of the saga respectively as Ocean Master and Black Manta, and then again. Amber Heard as Mera, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Dolph Lungren as King Nereus, Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Which of the two films are you waiting for the most? Tell us in the comment section! The Flash will be released in theaters on November 4th, while the sequel to Aquaman currently has a release date set for December 16.