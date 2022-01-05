two new positives at Covid and Fiorentina will not be played – SOS Fanta

There is another match that will not be played after Atalanta-Turin. Also in this case the ASL stopped, which it stopped Udinese. The company has just issued this press release: “Udinese Calcio announces that, following the Covid-19 positivity found in the team group, the Friuli Centrale University Health Authority has arranged for the team group, without prejudice to the mandatory fiduciary isolation for positive subjects, quarantine or self-surveillance from 5 to 9 January 2022 based on their respective vaccinations. For all the aforementioned subjects, a ban on playing contact team sports was also ordered, from 5 January to 9 January 2022. The measures were adopted following the results of the new molecular tests carried out this morning on the entire team group that highlighted the positivity of two other players in addition to the seven plus two staff members who were previously positive and in solitary confinement. Consequently, Udinese Calcio, acknowledging the provisions of the health authority, sent the Lega Serie A a formal request to postpone the matches scheduled for tomorrow against Fiorentina and Sunday against Atalanta.“.

Udinese has requested a postponement, but he should not be accepted by the Lega Calcio. As in all other cases, the match will not be played and we will see if the 3-0 will arrive at the table with possible appeals. But the news is that Fiorentina-Udinese cannot be played, Cioffi’s team was blocked by the ASL. And you shouldn’t play the next one with Atalanta either.

