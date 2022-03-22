Two new primaries appointed to Ceccarini. They will direct Anesthesia, Resuscitation and Internal Medicine

Two new directors of a complex structure at the Ceccarini hospital in Riccione. I am Doctor Marina Terzitta for the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit and Doctor Cristina Trojani for the Internal Medicine Unit. The two professionals were presented in Riccione during a press conference in the presence of Tiziano Carradori and Mattia Altini, respectively general and health director of Ausl Romagna and Bianca Caruso, director of the hospital.

Ravenna, former acting director of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the Riccione hospital, Dr. Marina Terzitta she graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Bologna specializing in Anesthesia and Intensive Care. After several professional experiences gained at the Sant’Orsola Polyclinic in Bologna, she began working as a medical director in the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department of the Forlì hospital. Here in 2003 you took on the highly professional managerial position called “Reanimation in Emergency”. She then she becomes the first medical manager of the Intensive Care of Forlì in 2012 and then, in 2019, of the simple Intensive Care facility related to the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Department. Over the years, Dr. Terzitta has developed proven experience in the management of critically ill patients who require intensive and sub-intensive treatments and complex surgical patients with multiple insufficiencies, also carrying out an intense activity as an anesthetist in the sector of digestive and thoracic endoscopy, interventional / diagnostic radiology and hemodynamics. You have skills in the use of methods in the field of organ and tissue removal for transplantation purposes and you have personally followed the activation of a follow-up clinic for patients in intensive care. Member of the Regional Group of the Italian Society of Obesity Surgery and member of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine and of the Italian Society of Anesthesiology, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care, he is an adjunct professor at the University of Bologna for the third year of the Degree in Nursing Sciences in the discipline “Intensive Care and First Aid”. She is the author and co-author of numerous national and international publications. You have also participated in humanitarian expeditions with the Interplast Italy-President Association as anesthetist and resuscitator.





Roman by origin but Rimini by adoption, Dr. Cristina Trojani he graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Modena, specializing in Endocrinology. After attending an internship at the Seminology clinic at the La Sapienza University, in 1989 he began his professional career in Romagna. She first works as a medical director in the Internal Medicine II department of the Rimini hospital, then in 2016 she enters the ward at the Ceccarini hospital in Riccione where she works as a diabetologist at the Medicine and Angiology Unit, developing specific skills clinical and management. After a first assignment of consultancy, study and research ‘Diabetic Foot’, in 2019 you take on the qualified assignment for the ‘Clinical-organizational management of the patient with Diabetic Foot’. She was training referent for the Department of Endocrine Metabolic and Gastroenterological Diseases of the then Usl of Rimini from 2004 to 2008, of the risk management until 2016. Regional councilor of the Diabetological Doctors Association – Amd from 2004 to 2008, is a member of the “Diabetes and Pregnancy” Study Group of the Italian Diabetes Society – Sid and the Sid / Amd Diabetic Foot Group. You have organized numerous educational courses for diabetic patients on topics related to the disease (pathogenesis, diet, drug therapy, etc.). You have collaborated in the creation of guidelines on the correct management of drugs, treatment of difficult lesions and diabetic foot and in the drafting and dissemination of the diagnostic-therapeutic assistance pathway on the Diabetic Foot. You have carried out research in the Endocrinology and Diabetes fields and participated in numerous good clinical practice studies as co-investigator and principal investigator.