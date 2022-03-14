Two new primary doctors at the Faenza hospital

Introduce yourself toFaenza hospital two new primary doctors: Dr. Antonella Potalivodirector of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit and dr. Stefano Bonidirector of UO Geriatrics

Fifty-year-old from Molise, Antonella Potalivo is the new director of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the Faenza Hospital.

Dr. Potalivo graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Bologna in 1996 and obtained a specialization in Anesthesia and Intensive Care in 2000 at the University of Bologna with full marks. He began his professional career in November 2000 at the S. Orsola Malpighi Hospital of Bologna as medical director of Anesthesia and Intensive Care, he developed his anesthetic skills working in the context of multi-specialist operating rooms dedicated to highly complex interventions, carrying out the role of tutor for Anesthesia and Intensive Care specializing students and also covering the role of free contract Professor for the first year with the “Quality and Training” course. You have held important roles in the development of the Quality System. You have also gained experience in the organ procurement sector, addressing issues related to both donor and recipient management. You have gained extensive experience in advanced hemodynamic monitoring by participating in numerous courses as a teacher. She was President of the Italian Society of Young Surgeons for the anesthesiology field.

In October 2012 he arrived in Romagna at the Rimini Hospital as a 1st level medical director and in 2015 he became the departmental referent for clinical risk. In this role he was responsible for organizing systematic audits on adverse events and planning strategies to limit the risk related to care procedures, also supporting professionals in reporting and identifying areas for improvement. He is a member of several regional groups that are involved in promoting and developing Good Clinical Practices that aim to raise awareness and promote the culture of Healthcare Safety. Regional Member of the Maternal Mortality Surveillance Commission.

From May 2017 to March 2021 he carries out the activity of acting director of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Unit of the Rimini and Riccione Hospitals and participates as an effective member of the Commission for the evaluation of medical devices of Romagna and in the meetings of the Company Network of Therapies Intensive.

From December 2019 to 2021 he was appointed head of the simple Intensive Care facility in Rimini. In this period, after having participated in an internship in Regensburg (Germany), the ELSO center of excellence, he started the creation of the ECMO team to guarantee the most serious patients, even in the pandemic period, the possibility of performing treatments with high-quality techniques. therapeutic possibility. Also during the pandemic you coordinated the assistance to patients affected by Sars Cov 2 pneumonia (more than 200), through an integrated and multidisciplinary evaluation strategy, which allowed to obtain results that have been published and appreciated by the scientific community. international. He participated in the drafting of numerous chapters of the text “Manual for an Reanimation Center”, which is still the most used book by young colleagues.

From March 2021 he becomes acting of the Anesthesia and Reanimation UOC of the Faenza Hospital which includes a multidisciplinary operating block consisting of nine operating rooms and a multipurpose intensive care with 8 beds. He contributed to the reorganization of surgical procedures, promoted the development of internal anesthetic management protocols and relaunched the Recovery Room project, in its implementation phases, through planning to increase production volumes in low and medium complexity surgery. It has also started a path of implementation of the humanization of care through numerous initiatives including the active and constant participation of the family in the care path, the adoption of diaries where patients and relatives write during their stay in the ICU, the purchase of televisions in the inpatient boxes and the project to open a Follow up clinic where patients who have been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit will be able to access to maintain and improve the care relationship. He participates in research activities, also in the role of Principal Investigator of clinical studies and is the author or co-author of important scientific publications in international and national journals.

Fifty-four years old from Parma, Stefano Boni is the new director of the Geriatrics Unit of the Faenza Hospital.

Dr. Stefano Boni graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Parma in 1992 and obtained a specialization in Internal Medicine in 1998 at the University of Parma.

In 2012 he obtained a second level master’s degree in “Metabolic Bone Diseases from the gene to the cure” at the University of Florence. He attends the Officer Training Course to complement the Sanitary Corps and where he has been serving since 1995 first as a medical officer then as director of the Health Service of the 5th Battalion of the Emilia Romagna Carabinieri.

In 1996 he became medical director of internal medicine at the Emergency Department of the Parma Hospital with an interim assignment and since 1998, as a fellow, he has carried out monitoring activities for the Geriatrics Unit of the Sant’Orsola Malpighi hospital in Bologna. In 1999 he took on the role of medical director at the Geriatrics Unit of the former Ravenna Ausl and from 2011 he moved to the former Forlì Ausl at the “Primary Care” Unit, including Cesena from April 2017, following the unification in a single Primary Care Unit Forlì-Cesena.

From 2018 until his new position today, he holds the role of District Director of Forlì for the Ausl Romagna. During his first assignment in 1999 as medical director of the Geriatrics UO of Ravenna, he contributed in particular to the activation of two clinics for chronic diseases: the first on the care of the frail patient within the pathways inherent to the Cognitive Disorders both in the outpatient setting and in other care settings such as CRAs and Alzheimer’s units. The second outpatient clinic was instead aimed at taking care of patients with vertebral fractures following osteoporosis, in collaboration with the neurosurgical team to set up targeted therapies and take care of patients after vertebroplasty.

In his activity carried out within the Primary Care Unit, he has dealt in particular with the creation and organization of the Health Homes and Community hospitals and the implementation of Chronic Outpatient Clinics at a territorial level, in a collaboration and management relationship. with the Doctors of Territorial Medicine.

During his professional career he has constantly collaborated with the Regional Territorial Assistance Service in the field of the development of Primary Care, in particular of transactional care settings such as Community Hospital; she has also collaborated in the creation of the PDTAs concerning the management of chronicity, with a view to transversal hospital territory. In 2017 he was elected councilor of the National Association CARD Emilia Romagna section.