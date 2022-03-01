Two new studies would reveal what was the origin of covid-19 and how it spread

The two studies were reported on CNN, however they have not been peer-reviewed and have not been published in scientific journals. However, according to the results, they offer more evidence that the coronavirus virus originated in animals.

One of the studies, titled ‘The Wuhan market was the epicenter of the emergence of SARS-CoV-2’, focused on the markets of the Chinese city, took samples from the environment, did a special analysis of the first cases found and found that the positive people had some connection with the sale of live animals in the aforementioned places.

The other study mentioned by the CNN media outlet, named ‘It is very likely that the appearance of SARS-CoV-2 is due to at least two zoonotic events’, found that the main viral lineages occurred due to the crossing between the virus and human species. According to this investigation, the first case appeared at the end of November or the beginning of December 2019 and there was a second lineage that appeared just a week after the first positive in the area.

Both studies agree that the virus did not arise in a laboratory, on the contrary, they agree with a study published at the end of 2021 in which it is indicated that the virus originated in an animal and the probability that it was in a market was studied. of wildlife.

What animal was the possible transmitter?

According to the aforementioned studies and samples acquired from the Wuhan market, there was one stall with the most positive cases, even in a cage where raccoon dogs had previously been seen.

The findings are “as close as you can get to having the virus in an animal,” Robert Garry, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Tulane School of Medicine, told CNN.

According to Gary, there is a probability that the virus started with two animal transmitters, for example, a raccoon dog and another mammal that served as the host. It should be noted that this virus does not discriminate in which body it replicates, so it could stay in any type of body.

For the experts consulted by the media, an exhaustive work of regulation and breeding of wild animals must be done in markets such as the one in Wuhan. In addition, they call for infrastructure investment and hygiene campaigns in these places to prevent the spread of viruses.

Variant of covid ómicron spreads in prisons in Hong Kong

Hong Kong reported a resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic in its prisons, where hundreds of political activists and protesters are locked up, with more than 200 infected detainees.

According to statistics, the detention centers recorded 202 confirmed cases and 135 preliminary positives, that is, a number multiplied by 20 in almost a week.

“More cases are expected to be discovered in the next week,” the authorities said, adding that sources of contagion had been found among prison staff.

Visits have been suspended since the beginning of February and a detention center has been assigned for the isolation of infected prisoners.

The city is plagued by its worst wave of covid-19, registering thousands of cases every day, with overloaded hospitals and an antiquated government that struggles to isolate each infected person.

Among the 7,200 current detainees are numerous pro-democracy militants, detained after the huge and sometimes violent demonstrations of 2019.

China has long touted the “zero Covid” strategy, which Hong Kong has adhered to since the start of the pandemic, keeping infections low thanks to widely closed borders and isolating all patients. But since the omicron variant breached these barriers in early January, the densely populated city has recorded more than 55,000 cases, up from 12,000 in the first two years of the pandemic.

The real number of infected people could be close to 200,000, estimated former hospital authority official Leung Pak Yin.

*With information from AFP.