Two new Three Musketeers movies arrive

With Vincent Cassel, Eva Green, Roman Duris, Louis Garrel and Vicky Krieps

FromToPlanet a new adaptation of the most famous French adventure novel of all time, ‘The Three Musketeers’, by alexander dumas. A work that is 178 years old and that is branded in popular culture.

In order to cover the density of the original work, this time a story divided into two films has been proposed, ‘The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan’ and ‘The Three Musketeers: Milady’. Both films have been directed by the filmmaker martin bourboulon (‘Eiffel’, ‘Dad or Mom’) and written by the scriptwriting duo matthieu delaporte Y Alexandre de la Patellière (‘The best is yet to come’, ‘The name’).

And watch out for the cast. vincent cassell (‘Eastern Promises’), eva green (‘Royal Casino’), Romain Duris (‘A new friend’), louis garrell (‘Little Women’) and the actress originally from Luxembourg vicky krieps (‘The Invisible Thread’), give life to the mythical characters of the saga.

They are accompanied by the new promises of French cinema Francois Civil (‘Our life in Burgundy’), Pio Marmaï (‘The event’) and the dazzling lyna khoudri (‘The French Chronicle’), among others.

Dimitri Rassam (‘The Little Prince’) and Pathé (‘Eiffel’, the ‘Asterix and Obelix’ franchise, ‘Arde Notre-Dame’) produce this adventure saga in co-production with DeAPlaneta, Constantin Films and M6 Films. With a budget of more than 72 million euros and armed with a stellar cast and a solid technical team, it is one of the most ambitious European film projects of the year.

These new versions of the Three Musketeers will arrive in 2023, spread between April and Christmas.

Official synopsis:

From the Louvre museum to Buckingham Palace, passing through the sewers of Paris to the siege of La Rochelle… In a kingdom divided by religious wars and under the constant threat of British invasion, a group of men and women will take up their swords and unite his destiny to that of France.