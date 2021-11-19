two new trailers on death, aging and combat in the game – Nerd4.life

It was, the interesting action game developed by Sloclap for PS5, PS4 and PC, is the protagonist of two new ones trailer that shed light on the system of death and aging, as well as on the system of combat that we will find in the game.

Released on February 8, Sifu will introduce very interesting mechanics from the point of view of progression. Every time our character dies, in fact, he can return but only by sacrificing a few years of life and therefore getting older.

It is clear that the process will not be eternal: once we die we can use the points earned to unlock new ones skills, thus learning new techniques, but when we are old this opportunity will vanish and the game over will be definitive.

As for the combat system, the development team talked about it in a long post published on the PlayStation Blog. “Leveraging our martial arts experience gained during the development of Absolver, but focusing this time on a single player title, with Sifu we wanted to offer a unique experience, drawing heavily from the Kung Fu and come on martial arts movies“wrote Sloclap marketing manager Felix Garczynski.

“Confronting dozens of enemies in a nightclub, climbing tables and throwing bottles, we wanted players to feel like the protagonists of a Kung Fu movie. In terms of design, it meant finding the balance between realism, with combat techniques. truthful and faithful animations, and aesthetics, with eye-catching graphics and engaging shots. In Sifu, we wanted to combine the aesthetics of classic Kung Fu movies with the raw hand-to-hand combat of modern films such as The Raid, Old Boy or John Wick. ”

Sifu, two minions prepare to attack our character

“The combat system draws inspiration from these sources. We wanted the game to offer a challenge consistent with Kung Fu’s values ​​of training and self-improvement. And we wanted the players to experience an evolution, to feel like they were learning. Kung Fu, to improve and to strive to achieve one’s goals. “

“We created the system we call ‘structure’, to emulate the real combat notion of the opponent’s imbalance, preventing him from attacking and defending himself. It looks like an indicator, both for you and for the enemies. If you can. breaking the opponent’s structure, you can finish him with a powerful KO, which will be an opportunity to show off Pak Mei’s devastating techniques. But if your structure indicator is filled, you will be unable to fight and defend yourself for a short time. time frame, during which you will be vulnerable to enemy attacks. ”

Sifu, a new fight on the horizon with more opponents

“Parrying attacks quickly fills the gauge that represents balance, so we have provided players with flexible defensive options. Dodging allows you to create space at key moments and can save your life. But more importantly, parrying hits at The right moment allows you to deflect them, throwing enemies off balance and creating opportunities for counterattack or takedown. You can also avoid the shots entirely, by crouching or jumping with the right timing. This is particularly useful for countering the most powerful shots, which are impossible to parry. or to quickly recover the balance and counterattack. “

“Players start the game with offensive skills that allow you to face all kinds of opponents, but it will take a long time to learn the different properties of the techniques available. You can mix powerful and quick attacks to perform combos, on a single enemy or by switching between an opponent And as you advance and unlock new abilities, you will have more and more options available to create your own style of play and your method of dealing with various challenges. You can take down enemies, push them against their allies, stun them or disarm them. The different possibilities will be particularly useful for facing multiple enemies at the same time. ”

Sifu, the character jumps onto a table to avoid an attack

“Combat against multiple enemies is at the heart of Sifu’s gameplay experience. We wanted to find the right balance to make the player feel surrounded and threatened, but not overwhelmed by too many aggressions to handle all at once. We chose to use a blocking system. dynamic visuals, allowing you to quickly and reactively switch between targets. We worked on optimizing the game to ensure a stable frame rate of 60 FPS on PlayStation 4 and of course on PS4 Pro and PS5, to provide an fluid and responsive experience. We wanted combat to be an alternation of opponent control techniques and correct positioning, with enemies forcing players to react. “

“In addition to being able to rely on their favorite Pak Mei techniques, players will be able to make good use of the environment to turn the tide of confrontation in their favor. We have introduced interactive elements in every combat situation, from furniture to stumble with. enemies to throwable items, improvised weapons or tables to climb over. These provide additional options for players, who are free to deal with any situation in various ways. “

“Finally, players will be able to count on precise and powerful techniques thanks to the mechanics of concentration. Concentration is a resource that is charged during combat, filling unlockable charges progressively during the game. Using a charge of concentration slows down time and allows you to choose an opponent’s weak point to execute a devastating move, seriously injuring him or rendering him harmless. Players will be able to access different concentration techniques by unlocking new skills, in order to adapt their style of play to specific situations they will face. “