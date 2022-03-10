Two North Americans accused in the Discovery network

To carry out scams on US citizens from the Dominican Republic in the so-called call centers (call centers), the discovery network I needed to recruit people with knowledge of technology and command of the English language.

In the file with which the Public ministry seeks preventive detention against at least 38 people, the name of two women from U.S. citizenship who performed the functions of “openers” and “closers” of the fraudulent processes: Cristina Lhin Yeng and Linda Pérez.

According to the prosecution body, on March 2, Yeng and Pérez were arrested red-handed along with other employees in Rodcat Contact Center, a call center owned by the alleged member of the Los Trinitarios gang, convicted and deported for drugs, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodriguez Fernandez.

The establishment is located on Calle Principal No. 25, residential Las Carmelitas, in Santiago, where those involved have their residence.

According to the file, Linda Pérez was “opener”.

The scheme, which according to the Public Ministry, was led by Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari) and Pablo Miguel Balbuena (a) La Valvla, and which had José Eliezer Rodríguez as operational manager, defines the operator as “opener”. clandestine, which is responsible for opening the way to the victims, through capturing their attention and obtaining personal information.

The “openers” had an established script, with questions or situations that they had to read to their victims to convince them to pay money.

“They misleadingly report an emergency situation, concern, alarm, psychological pressure, in which the victim quickly agrees to get the money and deposit it to the criminal structure, in the transfer mode,” cites the file of 298 pages.

That initial contact with the victim was happening “the closer”, the position supposedly held by Cristina Lhin Yeng in that call center

The “closer”, the file describes, is a clandestine operator, of fluent English and with skills for convincing through the word, every time, that within his own script he takes control of the conversation, limiting the victim to two things: answering his request and depositing the large sums of money, with which the criminal types of extortion and fraud are configured.

“They terrified people by telling them that they could kidnap them and their family. This guaranteed that the victims could deposit large sums of money in dollars, thus achieving the result of the crime”, describes the Public Ministry.

For the execution of fraudulent calls, the discovery network They used the technique of spoofing.

Spoofing consists of usurping an electronic identity to hide one’s own identity and thus commit crimes on the Internet.

With this mechanism and a database of older adults with purchasing power in the United States, the network embezzled more than 100 million dollars.

They discover scam

The scam is discovered after the victims contacted the United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic requesting international cooperation to find the unscrupulous and bring them to justice.

The Special Division for the Investigation of International Organized Crime (Deicroi) had followed up since July 2020 on Pablo Miguel Balbuena or Miguel Ortiz alias The Valve, who bordered on social networks large sums of money and expensive clothing on the social network Facebook, without having a lawful economic profile that would explain both possessions.

It is as a result of this fact that the Dominican Public Ministry together with the Department of Criminal Investigations (Dicrim) of the National Police, the United States Embassy and agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that begins the investigative process first with interceptions telephone calls to Balbuena’s cell phones that allowed the identification of the other 37 members of the cybercrime network based in the province of Santiago.

According to the Public Ministry, the money stolen from its victims was used to launder capital in Dominican territory, specifically in this city of Santiago and Puerto Plata, evidencing illicit enrichment by ostentation and display of high-end vehicles, purchase of apartments and property, electronic equipment and services technological. They displayed lavish clothes and clothing online, as well as holding late-night parties with high-cost alcoholic beverages, as a result of the scheme.

The findings of the investigation allow the prosecuting agency to charge the following charges: crimes and high-tech crimes, association of criminals, usurpation of functions, illicit enrichment, money laundering and drug trafficking. In addition, the charge of use of firearms, carrying and possession of illegal firearms is added.

The accused

The accused in the network to whom next Monday, March 14, a coercive measure will be known They are: Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari) (ringleader), José Eliezer Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña (Max), Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández (Mayo), Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán (Alicate) and Anabel Adames.

Likewise, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5), Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla), David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hiche Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Durán and Juan de Dios Martinez Brito.

Also charged are Salim Bautista Santana, Enrrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez and William Alberto Díaz Cruz.

In addition, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then and/or Joel Estévez Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Estévez and/or Bonifacio Daniel Estevez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.