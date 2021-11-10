Two of spades for Will Smith from a “Willy, Prince of Bel-Air” actress

Will Smith

The actor recounts some background to his life in the new book, simply titled “Will”.

Will Smith had to collect a sharp “no” from Karyn Parsons, co-star of the sitcom “Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air”.

Despite Smth’s ruthless court, the actress preferred to maintain an exclusively professional relationship, as recounted by the Hollywood star in his new book, entitled simply “Will”.

“She was very clever in telling me ‘damn no’ when I tried to explain to her that we weren’t really cousins ​​and that we could go out together,” he wrote. “I remember telling her, ‘I swear this won’t ruin our working relationship.’ She knew better than me, so good KP ».

During an Apple TV + interview with Oprah Winfrey, Will indulged in some hot revelations about his relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“We drank every day and had sex multiple times a day for four months straight,” he reveals in the book. “At one point I wondered if it was becoming a competition. As worried as I was, there were only two options: satisfying that woman sexually or dying trying to do so. ‘

“At the beginning of our relationship, everything was spectacular. Jada and I, as of today, if we start talking, four hours go by. Four hours if we exchange a sentence … Our conversations are based on how we managed to bear each other and stay together, without suffocating each other ».

