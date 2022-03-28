Two operators and an antivirus classified as a risk to national security in the US

Furthermore, US government agencies were already required to phase out Kaspersky products in 2017. On the other hand, China Mobile and China Telecom’s US operations were already restricted by the requirement of the Clean Network plan . A plan that establishes that no Chinese operator touches US networks.

Kaspersky antivirus is the first non-Chinese company to be included on the FCC list. Along with it, the operators China Mobile and China Telecom also join. The companies were named under the Secure and Reliable Communications Networks Act of the United States of 2019, a law that “prohibits the use of certain federal funds to obtain communications equipment or services from a company that poses a national security risk to US communications networks”.

For its part, the Kaspersky company commented that the decision was political, leaving aside a technical evaluation of its products. According to the company statement “Kaspersky believes that the current expansion of such a ban to entities receiving telecommunications-related subsidies from the FCC is also unfounded and is a response to the geopolitical climate rather than a comprehensive assessment of the integrity of Kaspersky’s products and services.”.

The Chinese embassy in the US disagrees

When the Chinese embassy in the US discovers that both China Mobile and China Telecom have been included in the list, it considers it a “abuse of state power carried out without evidence and further evidence of unreasonable and anti-competitive behavior”.

This decision means that the Universal Service Fund money The FCC’s $8 billion annual USF (USF) can no longer be used to buy or hold products from any of the listed companies.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the new designations They will help protect our networks from threats posed by Chinese and Russian state-backed entities seeking to engage in espionage and harm US interests..