two own goals decide the match of the Peak

L‘Empoli builds a lot but does little and ultimately has to settle for an equal (1-1) in the house of Spice. However, the hosts took the lead at the start of the second half thanks toown goal by Marchizza that puts Vicario on the cross of Reca. It’s always an own goal, by Nikolaou on Zurkowski’s cross, to give the equal to Andreazzoli’s team.

THE MATCH

In the challenge between two teams trying to develop offensive football, Spezia relies more on vertical play while Empoli exploits the freedom that the opposition of the game systems grants to Ricci, their point guard. Andreazzoli’s plays take advantage of the great work of the mezzeali, called to support the overlapping of the low external players and to seek the right position on the trocar, together with Henderson. Zurkowski engages Provedel with a central insertion, in an Empoli attack that brings many players into the offensive area and forcing Spezia to a waiting match. Pinamonti and Henderson frighten the Peak without however realizing the indisputable territorial superiority of the guests. At the end of the period, the former Inter striker is still the one to commit Provedel, before a free kick from Marchizza forces the home side’s goalkeeper to make a new detour.

The mockery for Empoli arrives on time at the beginning of the second half. Cara breaks through on the left and puts in the middle, Marchizza finds the ball on him and makes fun of his goalkeeper for the advantage of Spezia. Di Francesco tries with a right turn that ends high, before the free-kick that Pinamonti wastes by kicking a lot over the crossbar. Andreazzoli tries to intervene in a massive way with the inputs of Bajrami, who goes to play the attacking midfielder with Henderson who climbs in the role of midfielder, Parisi, who immediately attempts a conclusion that touches the post, and Cutrone, pure aim to team up with Pinamonti . But it is still an own goal to mark the fate of the match. Zurkowski crosses from the right and Nikolaou shoves Provedel. A few minutes and the referee Maggioni first whistles the penalty for a hand ball by Amian, then the Var changes his mind after seeing that the defender hit with the chest. Empoli closes the series of regrets with a conclusion from Henderson that would have given Andreazzoli a well-deserved victory.

REPORT CARDS

Provedel 6: No miraculous save but, despite the many guest opportunities, he is only mocked by an own goal.

It bears 6.5: He is the most alive of his. It is no coincidence that his cross provokes the own goal of Spezia’s advantage.

Nzola 5.5: It should be what allows the hosts not to get crushed behind, keeping the ball. Little succeeds.

Zurkowski 6.5: Very mobile, from its superimposition the Empoli peer is born.

Henderson 6.5: He turns on the light on the trocar and also looks for the goal.

Pinamonti 6: Rating which is an average between the ability to be ready and the implementation effectiveness.

THE TABLE

SPEZIA-EMPOLI 1-1

Spice (3-5-2): Provedel 6; Amian 6, Erlic 6, Nikolaou 5.5; Gyasi 6.5, Maggiore 6, Kiwior 6, Bastoni 6 (28 ‘st Kovalenko 5.5), Reca 6.5; Manaj 5.5 (28 ‘st Agudelo sv), Nzola 5.5 (38’ st Colley sv). Coach: Thiago Motta 6

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar 6; Stojanovic 6.5, Tonelli 6, Luperto 6.5, Marchizza 5.5 (18 ‘st Parisi 6.5); Zurkowski 6.5, Ricci 6, Bandinelli 6 (18 ‘st Bajrami 6.5); Henderson 6.5; Di Francesco 6 (18 ‘st Cutrone 6), Pinamonti 6. All .: Andreazzoli 7

Referee: Maggioni

Markers: 5 ‘st aut Marchizza (E.), 26’ st aut Nikolaou (S.)

Ammonites: Maggiore (S.), Tonelli (E.), Bandinelli (E.), Amian (S.), Kovalenko (S.)

THE STATISTICS

– Empoli are unbeaten in five consecutive Serie A games (3W, 2N): it was since December 2015 that the Tuscans had not collected five consecutive useful results in the top flight (4W, 1N).

– Fourth own goal suffered by Empoli in this league: the Tuscans had never collected more in a single season in Serie A.

– For the second time in this Serie A two teams have scored an own goal in the same match: in both cases there was Empoli (v Salernitana on 23/10/2021).

– Four of the last five matches between Spezia and Empoli between Serie A and Serie B have ended in a 1-1 draw.

– Only Empoli (four) have suffered more own goals than Spezia (two) in this Serie A.

– Liam Henderson is the only Empoli outfield player to have played all 18 of the Tuscans’ games in this Serie A.

– Giulio Maggiore played his 50th match in Serie A today – all appearances in the top league of the Ligurian capitaon came with the shirt of Spezia.

– Empoli had 67% ball possession in the first half of this match: no other team did better in the first half of the game in a Serie A 2021/22 match.