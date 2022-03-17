Two parents, nine children, two dogs and a cousin are the key to the film “Cheaper by the dozen”

It all started in 1950, with a famous movie that became a classic of family comedies, Cheaper by the dozen (cheaper per dozen). Decades later came a version with Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt, Cheaper by the Dozen 2. And now a film has arrived that doubles the bet and has just been released in Disney+here again called cheaper per dozen.

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff They play the roles popularized by Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt. And just as many things tend to come by the dozen (croissants, flowers), in this version of a classic family comedy there is a household with a mother, a father, nine children, two dogs and a cousin.



The history

It all starts when Zoey (Gabrielle Union) and Paul Baker (Zach Braff) meet as two divorcees who fall in love, marry and assemble your families. And the family grows even more from there.

Paul already had daughters Ella (Kylie Rogers) and Harley (Caylee Blosenski), plus son Haresh (Aryan Simhadri). Zoey had her daughter Deja (Journee Brown) and her son DJ (Andre Robinson).

Then came two sets of twins: Luca and Luna (Leo Abelo Perry and Mykal-Michelle Harris) and Bailey and Bronx (Christian Cote and Sebastian Cote). Paul’s nephew Seth (Luke Prael) also joined at the request of his mother, who was experiencing difficult times. Also, ex-partners Kate (Erika Christensen) and Dom (Timon Kyle Durrett) live nearby and are a part of their lives. And there are the dogs, Bark Obama and Joe Biten.



This is Gabrielle Union.

Actress Gabrielle Union co-starred with Jessica Alba in the series LA’s Finesta spin-off of the film saga bad boys. He has his own production company, dedicated to telling stories of marginalized communities. In addition, she has written several best-selling children’s books, such as shady baby.

“It all started – he tells in a personal chat by Zoom – chatting with Jenny (Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry), who is one of the screenwriters. We had been trying to do something together for a long time, and she gave me the script and asked me what I thought of it. this project. I told him I’d love to because I live that in real life, so he offered me the lead role and to be an executive producer. There was no more to say.”

-Why does it look like your real life?

-I jumped headlong into the project because the subject challenges me. I have my own blended stepfamily, so there are a lot of common challenges with this story. In real life I have my own circus where I have to juggle all the time.

-And what were the challenges of making a new version of a classic?

-I wanted to update the story. When I grew up, the ’50s version was my sister’s favorite movie, so I watched it probably a thousand times. But I wanted to find a way to update it to these times, to the new millennium, and target that global audience that everyone wants to have. That is why you have to be careful with casting and production, because it is difficult to reach people of different cultures, ideologies and races.

-All this, without losing the essence of family comedy.

-Yes absolutely. Many times there are issues that are made easier to digest with a little honey instead of vinegar. So showing different topics in this way allows people to let their guard down a bit and really get the message across. And that perhaps it is possible to handle ourselves better in today’s world and a little differently as a unit, united as we go.



-How was working with director Gail Lerner?

-Great! I love working with directors. This last year I specifically chose two projects because they had a female director, and it was wonderful. We did everything in a timely manner, super well and everything was done easily and efficiently. I always prefer a director.

-Generationally, are you a fan of the original movie or the series The Brady Bunch?

-The one from the 50s. I love her to this day.



Do you have a favorite scene from the filming of cheaper per dozen?

-The scene in the pool, where Zoey is sitting with other mothers, one of them a bit troublesome. It was very funny to film it, because they are all great Hollywood actresses and we started to improvise a little bit some lines of dialogue. On top of that, the weather was perfect, so I had a lot of fun flexing my comedy muscle with them.

-Finally, tell me what other projects you’re working on.

-It’s coming out this year The perfect find, where an older woman falls in love with a younger man. It will premiere on Netflix. And in cinema it will come out The inspectionwith Jeremy Pope.