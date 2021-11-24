Two people accused one of the Interpol presidential candidates of torture

The new president of Interpol, the international organization that facilitates cooperation between police forces of different countries, will be elected Thursday. Among the candidates, the favorite is Ahmed Naser al Raisi, a senior official of the government of the United Arab Emirates, of which he is Inspector General for the Ministry of the Interior. But a few days ago, two British men previously detained in the country filed a lawsuit accusing him of overseeing torture and other abuses that occurred during their detention.

The two men are Matthew Hedges, a British doctoral student imprisoned in the United Arab Emirates in 2018 on suspicion of spying, and Ali Issa Ahmad, a 26-year-old football fan. Ahmad was arrested in 2019 while on vacation in the United Arab Emirates, because at the stadium, where he went to see a match between Iraq and Qatar, he was wearing a Qatari shirt (an illegal gesture at the time due to the enmity between the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf countries).

Both Hedges and Ahmad, imprisoned for seven months and two weeks respectively, had repeatedly denounced the severe physical violence suffered during the arrests, saying they were tortured and filing lawsuits for it.

Hedges and Ahmad have decided to initiate a lawsuit to prevent Ahmed Naser al Raisi from being elected president of Interpol. The two say that al Raisi had an important supervisory role in the prisons in which they were subjected to torture and violence, and that his election would amount to an open legitimation of torture by the police, internationally.

The two have reported to Raisi in various courts: as well as in the United Kingdom, also in France, Norway and Sweden.

Their cause is also supported by the human rights organization Gulf Center for Human Rights, which accuses Al Raisi of being responsible for the torture suffered by the well-known activist Ahmed Mansoor, arrested in 2017 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Founded in 1923 and reorganized on several occasions, Interpol (International Criminal Police Organization) is the largest police organization in the world. Its headquarters are in Lyon, France, it has seven regional offices around the world (Argentina, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, El Salvador, Kenya, Thailand and Zimbabwe) and 195 national offices, one for each member country. Interpol allows the police of member countries to share information and data relating to the crimes on which they collaborate (global criminal networks and organized crime) and offers them technical and strategic support. Its role is coordination: in fact, policemen from the various state police forces work in the Interpol offices, and Interpol does not have its own police force.

The president of Interpol is elected every four years by the General Assembly of the organization, that is the organ that governs it, and in which members of each of the adhering countries sit. The next elections will be held this week in Istanbul and the new president will take office starting in March 2022.