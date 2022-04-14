Two people aged 68 and 90 are the most recent fatalities of COVID-19

The Health Department reported today, Thursday, the death of a 68-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman from COVID-19bringing the total number of victims of the pandemic to 4,184.

According to the agency’s data portal, the deaths occurred on April 1 and 8. So far this year there have been 863 deaths from COVID-19.

Through a tweet, Health specified that one of the deceased was not vaccinated, while the other was and had a booster dose.

“Having a weakened immune system can increase your chance of getting seriously ill from COVID-19,” Health said.

Meanwhile, the total number of hospitalized also reflected an increase, from 88 to 99 in the most recent report. The figure is divided into 65 adults and 34 pediatric patients.

A similar number had not been observed since March 1, when 95 inmates were reported, according to data compiled by Health.

Among the adults there are seven confined in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which three are connected to a ventilator. No pediatric case is in intensive care.

On the other hand, the agency that the positivity rate -updated at noon- stood at 16.82%.

This morning, Salud indicated that the preliminary positivity rate amounted to 18.14%. This line has not exceeded 18% since last January 30, when it stood at 18.44%.

The data triples the 5% that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends to keep the virus under control, although experts on the island suggest that this line does not exceed 3%.

Orocovis is the municipality with the highest COVID-19 positivity rate on the entire island, at 30.4%. It is followed by Salinas (24.8%), Santa Isabel (24.7%), Guayanilla (21.7%) and Arroyo (19%), based on data analysis of the last two weeks (March 29 to April 13).

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – increased to 242, while the number of probable cases also rose to 555.

Regarding vaccination, the count on the Health portal shows that 2,949,460 eligible people aged 5 years or older (95.9%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,671,011 have completed the series of doses (86.8%).

In addition, 170,864 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have at least one dose of the vaccine. Pfizer and 1,438,663 people over the age of 12 have received their first booster dose, representing 60.1% of the eligible population.