Two people die after lightning strikes the jet ski they were driving in Salinas

A man and a woman died this afternoon after the jet ski (jet ski) in which they were traveling was struck by lightning, confirmed Nexandra Negrón, spokesperson for the Police Bureau in the Guayama region.

A third person, a man, was injured. The complaint was received through the 9-1-1 Emergency System at about 4:34 pm The bathers were near the area of ​​Cayo Matías, in Salinas.

“At the moment, they inform us that there are two dead people, but this is preliminary,” Negron pointed out.

At the time of this publication, the Police Maritime Division had managed to recover one of the bodies that is supposed to be transferred to the Salinas Marina. Meanwhile, two jet skis were recovered.

The National Weather Service warned this morning that there is “a moderate to high risk of ocean currents through the beaches.” The weather conditions in Puerto Rico are deteriorating due to the passage to the north of Tropical Storm Earl.