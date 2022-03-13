Two Pharmacies of the People in SDE closed due to deterioration

Two of the main pharmacies in the Essential Medicines Program/Logistical Support Center (Promise/Cal) are temporarily disabled due to deterioration in their facilities. These are the pharmacies located in the HHospital Teaching Doctor Darío Contreras and of Maternity San Lorenzo de Los Mina.

The apothecary located in the facilities of the Doctor Darío Contreras health center has been affected by flooding since last Monday, March 7, due to the rains that fell during the past weekend.

According to the statements of the person in charge of the communications department of Promise/Cal, Joseph Herreraleaks in the roof caused water to enter this pharmacy.

Herrera stated that this place is currently undergoing renovation, but that they do not yet have a reopening date.

He assures that they will reopen as soon as possible so that people who live in the surroundings can buy their medicines at low cost.

As Herrera explained, the drugs were not affected, but they were removed from those facilities to prevent them from being damaged.

It is recalled that, due to the rains that occurred last weekend, the Dario Contreras Hospital was affected by the leaks, forcing the center’s authorities to mobilize patients receiving medical assistance from the affected areas.

In February 2015, former President Danilo Medina inaugurated the remodeling and equipment of Doctor Darío Contreras, with an investment of US$38 million, about RD$1,710 million.

The remodeling works of the country’s main trauma center were carried out by the eliminated Office of Supervising Engineers of State Works (Oisoe), and were officially started, together with the Ministry of Public Health, on July 2, 2013.

As Josel Herrera explained to Diario Libre, the pharmacy in Promise/Cal located in the facilities of the San Lorenzo de los Mina Maternity is closed because the National Health Service (SNS) requested to remodel this space due to the deterioration that affected it.

Although he clarified that they have made progress in the total repair of it and that supposedly next Friday the community of Los Minas will be able to access it since it will be reopened.

“Meanwhile, people can go to the People’s Pharmacy located in the Los Minas subcenter, about 2.5 km from the Maternity,” he reported.

In 2017, exactly on August 17, former President Danilo Medina delivered the complete remodeling of the San Lorenzo de Los Mina Maternity, at a cost of RD$392,912,149.

According to the data provided, the structure has 180 beds and 10 modern surgery rooms equipped with the latest technology.

It also has a perinatology block: 15 nurseries, 14 ICU incubators, a transfer incubator, two radiant heat cots and a milk bank. The pharmacy, laundry and kitchen were also enlarged and remodeled. The administrative area was transformed.

The care center has three emergency areas: one for pediatrics, one for obstetrics and another for general medicine.

The San Lorenzo de Los Mina maternal and child hospital will benefit a population of more than 61,000 inhabitants.