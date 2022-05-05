two pillars of the first dean of the UCN Faculty of Medicine « UCN news a day – Universidad Católica del Norte

Dr. Giselle Myer Morales has been working at the institution for 12 years and was elected by her colleagues as dean, committing herself to continue projecting and positioning the Faculty and the university among the first in the northern macrozone.

A long-awaited meeting between university and regional authorities, academics, support officials and students took place this Tuesday, May 3, in the Auditorium room of the Universidad Católica del Norte (UCN) Coquimbo headquarters, at the Ceremony for the Beginning of the 2022 Academic Year and assumption of the new deanery.

After three years -2019 to 2022-, Dr. Osvaldo Iribarren Brown handed over his position as dean and Dr. Giselle Myer Morales who became the first woman to assume this important position for the period 2022-2024.

In her first speech, heading the Faculty of Medicine of the Universidad Católica del Norte, Dr. Giselle Myer Morales recalled that behind this great achievement there were great sacrifices and efforts, that is why she promised to work with the greatest will and commitment “for the good of the educational community of this campus”.

“(…) In my memory I have the moment that I entered this university 12 years ago, almost the same ones in which I arrived with my family to settle in this beautiful Region of Coquimbo; years of work and effort because working with students is demanding and requires a great deal of value and academic responsibility, but with great satisfaction”, he reflected.

Faculty of Medicine: Contribution to the community

During the ceremony, the Rector of the UCN, Dr. Rodrigo Alda Varas, recognized the work carried out by the Faculty in recent years with the care of more than 20,000 people for free thanks to the two Medical Centers that were installed in La Serena and Coquimbo, or also with the collection and analysis of more than 100,000 PCR samples to detect Covid-19 with the CancerLab laboratory, among other important actions.

“This Faculty can visualize the direct impact it has on the community and that is very relevant. I reiterate my gratitude for his contribution in the pandemic period, which has also been valued and recognized by different actors within the region (…) and I also thank Dean Osvaldo Iribarren for giving him. We hope to collaborate from the central administration with the new dean, and generate the conditions so that the faculty can continue developing”, he stated.

love for college

Upon handing over the position, Dr. Osvaldo Iribarren made a detailed summary of the growth of the UCN School of Medicine in the last three years, also complex due to the health contingency in which health professionals, teachers and students, were very present, but in which programs of medical specialties, the doctorate of Biomedical Sciences were started and important agreements were signed to obtain scholarships for exchange and study abroad.

“(…) When I say goodbye I look at my Faculty where I have left 19 years of my professional life and I want to leave a message of optimism. They have been years of learning and experiences in which I could only recognize loyalty, company and fraternity because the academics of this Faculty work in an exceptional human environment”, he said.

He also wished the new dean the best of success “in this beautiful and challenging role. I have worked with her for years and I am certain that she has all her personal and professional attributes to give our beloved faculty a new impetus”, he pointed out.

Finally, on behalf of the entire university community, Dr. Osvaldo Iribarren was given a scale replica of the representative mural of the Faculty “Indo-American Medicine to the Third Millennium” made by the artist Daniel Palominos, modeled and painted with materials from the region. , and with clay it comes from the slopes of the hills.

With this piece, they hope that Dr. Iribarren will forever preserve a memory of the years he dedicated to the Faculty as Dean.

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

As is traditional, within the framework of this ceremony the academics, support staff and outstanding students of the Faculty were distinguished. On this occasion they received awards:

Paula Ligeti Stuardo, academic of the Department of Clinics

Valeska Guzmán González, academic of the Department of Clinics

Pamela Sepúlveda Oyarce, academic from the Department of Public Health

Andrea Pastén Zamorano, academic of the Department of Biomedical Sciences

Nicolás Andrés Cáceres Bravo, fourth-year Nursing student.

Gustavo Hernán Ramírez Carvajal, fourth year student of the Kinesiology career.

Alex Marcelo Ojeda Acuña, fourth year student of the Medicine career.

Camila Antonia Carbajal Gómez, third year student of the Nutrition and Dietetics career.

Laura Salinas Díaz, Head of Clinical Fields.

The outgoing Dean, Dr. Osvaldo Iribarren Brown, also gave recognition to those who contributed to making possible the achievements of his administration: