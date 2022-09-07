Two planes ‘nearly collided’ over Florida airport

Two planes they nearly collided as one of them took off a relatively short distance from the one in the sky above the florida airportAccording to the recording of one of the pilots while making the emergency call, the fact is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA for its acronym in English), according to US media.

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna came within 500 feet of the Delta 757 as it took off from Orlando International Airport last August, ABC News reported.

Malik Clarke, who was piloting the single-engine aircraft, told the US media that, realizing the situation, he took “evasive action” in order to get as far away as possible from the other much larger aircraft.

“I knew this didn’t look good, so I immediately turned right and climbed as steep as I could because Delta’s Boeing 757 has a much higher rate of climb than the plane I was flying.”Malik Clarke Pilot“

The video, which was recorded by Clarke himself, shows how the large plane begins to take off at a short distance from the small one he was piloting.

“If I hadn’t made that evasive maneuver, it’s very likely there would have been a mid-air collision,” the young man reflected.

Given the accident that Clarke had the opportunity to avoid, the FAA and Delta airlines are investigating the error to determine the culprit and ensure the safety of users.

“It was someone’s mistake to put them in the same part of the sky,” said a former State Department official who contributes to ABC News.