Two PNC agents died in Cuyotenango, after they tried to pass a flooded speed bump

The authorities’ report mentioned that on Tuesday night, the three people were traveling in a car and tried to cross the speed bump in the La Playita sector, Cuyotenango, which was covered with water due to the overflow of the Icán River.

Two agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) died and another was unharmed after the vehicle in which they were traveling was dragged down the Icán River, Cuyotenango, Suchitepéquez.

They explained that the driver of the vehicle tried to cross that speed bump, but the force of the river was so strong that it dragged the car with the occupants inside.

Preliminarily it was mentioned that the crew of the car were agents of the National Civil Police (PNC), but the data had not been confirmed.

Hours later, the authorities confirmed that those traveling on the bus were PNC agents assigned to the Cuyotenango substation.

The report stated that one of the men, who has not been identified, managed to get out of the car and made it to safety.

Another agent could not escape and drowned inside the car, who was identified as Emerson Abednego Hernández Coyoy, 34 years old, originally from San Marcos and with 12 years of service in the institution.

Rescuers had to use special equipment to recover the body, since the current was very strong.

Pascual Matías Alonzo, 34, from the village of Tierras del Pueblo, Mazatenango, Suchitepéquez, and with 8 years of service, disappeared from the scene because he was swept away by the river.

Lifeguards during work to recover the body of a man who was trapped in a vehicle dragged by the Icán River, Cuyotenango, Suchitepéquez. (Free Press Video: Marvin Túnchez)

The lifeguards resumed the search for agent Matías Alonzo and at around 10 am on Wednesday, August 17, the body was located downriver.