Two polls agree on the possible result of the ballotage between Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil

Lula da Silva kisses the hand of a child (REUTERS / Washington Alves)

Two polls agreed on the possible result of the ballotage between Lula da Silva Y Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil four days before the election. The polls of PowerData Y Quaest they showed that the former president is the favorite with 53% of the valid votes; while the current president climbed to 47%.

the firm PowerData He indicated that his study was carried out between October 23 and 25, 5,000 people were surveyed and has a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points. Exactly one week ago, Lula had 52% and Bolsonaro 48%. This means that the difference between the applicants rose from 4 to 6 points in just seven days.

Regarding the evolution of the vote in October, the numbers show that in the survey carried out between the 3rd and 5th of this month, Lula reached 52% and Bolsonaro 48%; same result as in the one from 9 to 11 and from 16 to 18. While in the last three weeks, the difference was 4 percentage points in favor of the leader of the Workers’ Party, this week, days of the second round, the gap widened to 6 points.

The coordinator of PoderData, Rodolfo Costa Pinto, analyzed the results. “I still see a scenario of stability. Variations were within the margin of error. It could be a direct effect of the episode involving Robert Jeffersonhighly exploited by the opposition to the president and with great exposure on the Internet and in the traditional media, especially on Monday, right in the middle of the survey,” he said.

And he continued: “This cannot be said definitively, but it was the only fact with the potential to impact the results.”

The PoderData coordinator indicated that the variations could be a direct effect of the episode involving Roberto Jefferson, highly exploited by the opposition to Bolsonaro (In the photo, Roberto Jefferson/REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File)

Jefferson, an ally of the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonarowas admitted in the early hours of this Monday in a common prison after on Sunday he reacted with rifle shots and grenades to the attempt of Federal Police agents to arrest him.

The controversial former parliamentarian who has been an ally of all Brazilian governments in the last two decades without political distinction, was admitted to the Benfica prison, in Rio de Janeiro, almost fourteen hours after he was involved in a serious political incident by resisting an order arrest warrant issued by the Supreme Court.

Despite the fact that Bolsonaro tried to distance himself from the former deputy, he called him “bandit” for his attack on the police and even went so far as to affirm that there were no photographs of the two together for them to be treated as allies. However, the images of the embraced in an act in the Presidency multiplied on social networks.

For his part, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took advantage of the incident to attack the head of state for his connections with former legislators who, like him, defend the flexibility of the carrying and possession of weapons.

After the attack that left two police officers injured by grenade splinters, Jefferson barricaded himself in his residence in Levy Gasparian, a small city in the interior of the state of Rio de Janeiro, and only surrendered eight hours later.

Lula and Bolsonaro in one of the television debates (REUTERS / Carla Carniel)

If the survey is broken down PowerDatait can be seen that among the mens the favorite is the current president, Jair Bolsonaro: 53% against 47% for Lula. In the womenthe preferred one is Lula: 58% versus 42%.

Regarding the age groups, Lula is at the forefront in all except in the elderly. People between 16 and 24 years old prefer the former head of state (57 against 43), those between 25 and 44 years old also (52 to 48), those between 45 and 59 years old the same (54 to 46) . However, adults over 60 years of age have a predilection for Bolsonaro: 52 to 48.

Regarding the regions, the panorama is as follows: in the southeast of the country, Bolsonaro is in charge (52 to 48), in the south also (56 to 44), in the center-west the current president leads (53 to 47). ) and in the north also (52 to 48). In the only region that Lula wins is in the northeast and he does so by a wide difference: 68% against 32%.

The study of Quaest also released this Wednesday shows Lula at the head of the electoral race against Bolsonaro. The numbers are the same recorded a week ago: Lula has 53% and Bolsonaro 47%..

The poll questioned 2,000 voters in person between October 23 and 25. The margin of error is two percentage points and the confidence interval is 95%.

Philip Nunesdirector of the firm, highlighted that “the abstention is still important and could reduce Lula’s advantage”, while indicating: “When we use the probable voter model developed by Quaest, Lula appears with 52.1% of the valid votes and Bolsonaro with 47.9%. For the first time, the estimates are within the margin of error.”

