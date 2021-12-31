two positives in the Atalanta team group

After the Christmas break, the teams met for the resumption of preparation: not very encouraging news from the control pads

There A league it started again after the Christmas break and the players reached their respective sports centers for the resumption of work. The boom in Covid infections however, he is keeping everyone in suspense. Before resuming training, the players were in fact subjected to control swabs and from the first tests there are news that are not at all encouraging. The situation is also very critical in the foreign championships.

THE SITUATION TEAM BY TEAM

Atalanta: 2 positives in the team group

Bologna: positive the players Molla, Viola and Dominguez

Empoli: 3 positives in the team group

Fiorentina: 1 positive player

Genoa: positive Shevchenko and Criscito

Naples: positive Osimhen (quarantine in Nigeria), Lozano and Elmas

Salerno: positive 7 players and one staff member

Sampdoria: positive 1 player and two staff members

Sassuolo: positive 2 first team players

Spice: positive Hristov, Kovalenko, Nzola, Manaj and a collaborator

Turin: positives Verdi, another player and a staff member

Verona: positive Magnani

SALERNITANA: ANOTHER POSITIVE IN THE TEAM GROUP

“The US Salernitana 1919 announces that, following new checks, an additional member of the team group who did not come into contact with other members of the group when training resumed tested positive for Covid-19”.

NAPLES, ALSO POSITIVE ELMAS

“Eljif Elmas tested positive for Covid-19 following a molecular swab carried out in Macedonia yesterday evening before his return to Italy. The player, regularly vaccinated, is asymptomatic and will observe the period of isolation at his home”.

JUVE, 4 POSITIVES IN THE UNDER 23

“Juventus Football Club announces that, during the screening procedure for the resumption of competitive activity, the positivity to Covid-19 of Juventus U23 players Matteo Anzolin, Fabio Miretti, Nikola Sekulov and Matias Soulé emerged. The aforementioned players are already observing the envisaged rules and have been placed in solitary confinement, in compliance with the health protocol in force “.

SAMPDORIA: ONE PLAYER AND TWO STAFF MEMBERS POSITIVE

Tampons day at Sampdoria. Exempt from this round of investigations two staff members and a footballer, who had already tested positive for COVID-19 following checks carried out during the Christmas holidays and therefore remained in isolation, as per current regulations, at their homes.

PREMIER, ALSO POSTPONED LEICESTER-NORWICH

The match between Leicester and Norwich scheduled for next Saturday and valid for the 21st day of the English championship, has been postponed at the request of Norwich which was unable, due to Covid, to field its team, announced the Premier League. “The management took into account Norwich’s request that it did not have the number of players necessary for this match, that is thirteen players and a goalkeeper, due to the cases of Covid-19 and injuries”, explained the governing body of the English football. “People who have tested positive are placed in isolation,” Norwich said without indicating the number of players affected. This is the 17th match of the English championship postponed from December 9th, with three of the nine scheduled for the traditional Boxing Day, December 26th.

REAL MADRID: POSITIVE JOVIC

Jovic positive at Covid. Real Madrid made it known. The attacker had already contracted the virus in November 2020. Jovic joins Vinicius, while the swabs to which Courtois, Camavinga and Valverde were subjected gave negative results.

BOLOGNA: POSITIVE SPRING, VIOLA AND DOMINGUEZ

Bologna announces that following the tests carried out, the positivity to Covid-19 of the players Marco Molla, Nicolas Viola and Nicolas Dominguez was detected. As per protocol, the local health authorities were notified and the players were placed in home isolation.

AC MILAN: ALL THE RAPID SWABS ARE NEGATIVE

All negative were the quick swabs to which the Milan players underwent this morning at the resumption of activities after the Christmas break. Sky Sport reports it. Waiting now for the outcome of the molecular swabs, which should arrive between tonight and tomorrow morning.

BORDEAUX: OUT IN 21 IN THE CUP OF FRANCE

Twenty-one Bordeaux players “will not be available for Covid-related reasons” for the first knockout round of the French Cup scheduled for Sunday in Brest. The club, adding that 16 Bordeaux players “are now in isolation”, assures that it will continue to “discuss with the French Football Association to evaluate the best possible solutions in order to avoid offering (Sunday) a show that would not be decent”.

SASSUOLO: TWO POSITIVITIES IN THE FIRST TEAM

Sassuolo announces that, yesterday, the First Team was subjected to molecular swabs before resuming training after the Christmas break. The tests carried out revealed the positivity to Covid-19 of two players, who had no contact with the rest of the Team Group. The Company has placed the two members in home isolation and is in constant contact with the relevant health authority.

VERONA: MAGNANI POSITIVE

Verona also recorded a case of positivity among the players tested at the resumption of training. “Hellas Verona FC announces that today, Thursday 30 December, Giangiacomo Magnani tested positive for COVID-19 – reads a note from Hellas -. The player, symptomatic and regularly vaccinated, is in isolation at his home outside the Region Veneto and has not had direct contact with the team group in the last seven days “.

INTER: PADS FOR THE TEAM GROUP IN THE RECOVERY

Inter are found in Appiano Gentile after the Christmas break. Performed the swabs on the team group. Today I work athletic, individual and personalized waiting for the results of the tests.

BARCELONA: ALSO DEST, COUTINHO AND ABDE POSITIVE, 10 IN TOTAL

Three other cases of Covid positivity in Barcelona. In Alba, Lenglet, Alves, Balde, Gavi, Dembélé and Umtiti have been joined in the last few hours by Dest, Coutinho and Abde, as announced by the blaugrana club in a statement. “The players are doing well and are in solitary confinement at their homes.”

ATHLETIC MADRID: FIVE POSITIVES

Five cases of positivity to Covid in Atletico Madrid emerged after the tests carried out on all the squad and the technical staff. These are Simeone, Koke, Griezmann, Herrera and João Félix. All are asymptomatic and isolated in their respective homes.

SPICE: MANAJ, HRISTOV AND NZOLA POSITIVE

Other covid positives in La Spezia. After Kovalenko and a collaborator of Thiago Motta were infected with the virus Rey Manaj, Petko Hristov and Mbala Nzola. The positivity emerged from the swabs made yesterday afternoon. All are asymptomatic.

NAPLES, OSIMHEN POSITIVE TO COVID

SSC Napoli reports that the player Victor Osimhen tested positive, asymptomatic, at Covid-19 during the execution of the swab before the trip to Italy, where a check-up by Prof. Tartaro was scheduled for tomorrow. Consequently, the local authorities have ordered the isolation of the player and the check-up will be rescheduled after the negativization and his return to the community.

ATALANTA: TWO POSITIVES IN THE TEAM GROUP

“Atalanta BC announces that two members of the team group tested positive for Covid-19. The Company has activated all the procedures envisaged by the protocol in force and informed the Authorities for related procedures”.

TURIN, THREE CASES OF POSITIVITY

Two new cases of positivity in Turin, the first team to return to work: it is a player and a staff member, “both, regularly vaccinated, will observe the period of isolation at their home in agreement with the local health authority “, says the grenade club, without revealing the identity of those who contracted the virus. Previously, on Boxing Day, Simone Verdi had announced his positivity on social media and has since been in isolation in Bologna, where he was at the time of the positive swab.

FOUR CASES IN FIORENTINA

New cases of Covid in Fiorentina, which announced “four positive cases within the team group, including a player. The tests were carried out individually and without any contact between members, for this reason the team will not enter the bubble and he will be able to continue his regular training activity “, reads the note from the viola club.

SPICE, KOVALENKO POSITIVE

La Spezia has postponed the resumption of training by one day due to two Covid positives found within the team group. A precautionary move that will allow the members to be tested again and avoid the possible spread of an outbreak. In view of returning from vacation, the company had given instructions to undergo a tampon before joining. The self-screening revealed the positivity of Ukrainian Viktor Kovalenko and a staff member.

EMPOLI, THREE CASES FOUND

The exams carried out the day before the resumption of activity highlighted the positivity to Covid-19 of three members of the team group at Empoli. “Empoli FC also announces that the other members of the team group, who tested negative at the controls and having not had direct contact in the last seven days with the three positive subjects, have resumed regular training activities in compliance with the regulations in force”, reads the club note.