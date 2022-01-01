Two positives in the team, at risk for the match against Roma

Beginning of the new year far from easy for José Mourinho’s Roma. Meanwhile, Covid-19 continues to reign supreme.

Roma are not the only Serie A team with at least one player positive result at Covid-19 after receiving the results of the swabs. In fact, both in Serie A and in the rest of the world there are many positive players.

The sharply increasing numbers also force other teams from other sports to postpone their respective matches. The beginning of 2022 for José Mourinho’s team will be anything but simple. On 6 January the Giallorossi will be guests of Milan at San Siro, while three days later, on 9, Juventus will arrive at the Olympic Stadium.

Towards Roma-Juventus, two positives for Allegri

The team of Massimiliano Allegri is experiencing an excellent moment of form, managing to fix even the defensive phase, with the few goals conceded in the last few days. Speaking of defense, goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio, as well as midfielder Arthur, also tested positive for Coronavirus. For both, therefore, the transfer to the capital scheduled for January 9 remains at risk.