Two Powerball prizes fall on the Island: find out where the winning tickets were sold | Others

Two prizes from last Saturday’s Powerball draw fell in Puerto Rico.

As published by the Electronic Lottery on social networks, the winning numbers of said draw were 3-9-21-24-29 and the red bolus with the number 14. Meanwhile, in the Double Play draw of the same day, the winning numbers They were 15-30-38-46-66 and the red bowling number 25.

“Lucky! They took a secondary prize at the Puma Cupey gas station. It was a Powerball play with a prize of $50,000. Congratulations to the winner!” wrote the Electronic Lottery.

Likewise, there was another winning ticket, which was also sold at a gas station.

“Another secondary award winner. It was a Powerball play with a $50,000 prize at the Shell Sagrado Corazón in San Juan,” he added.

There was also a secondary prize winner from last Friday’s Lotto Cash draw.

“There was a winner of the secondary LotoCash prize at Veronicas Bakery Inc. in Manatí. It was an automatic play that had a prize of $25,000. Many congratulations to the winner/ra of this grand prize”, he added.

The Lotto Cash takes place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and people have until 8:45 pm on the same day to make their plays. Meanwhile, the Powerball draws are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

