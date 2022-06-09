Two premieres add action and terror to the movie billboard « Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

Like every Thursday, the local film billboard is renewed again, with the arrival of two foreign films, which add action and terror to the options: “Everything everywhere at the same time” and “Sinister Twin”.

In the key of comedy and fantasy, a Chinese immigrant must save the world, while on the other hand, a family seeking to escape the tragedy faces evil forces.

“Everything everywhere at the same time”

A Chinese immigrant gets involved in a wild adventure where only she can save the world by exploring other universes. Unfortunately, this leads to an even greater adventure as she finds herself lost in the infinite worlds of the multiverse.

Directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, it features performances by Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis.

sinister twin

Supernatural and psychological horror thriller. After a tragic accident claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and her husband Anthony (Steve Cree) move halfway around the world with their surviving son and the hope of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn as Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over.

Finnish film directed by Taneli Mustenen, with performances by Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten.