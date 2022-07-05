Two premieres at Cines Lara





Tuesday, 05 July 2022 07:20

Cines Lara begins the week with the entry of two new films that complete and make our always interesting offer more attractive. As of July 6, the Lara cinemas will open every day of the week.















THOR. LOVE AND THUNDER

Marvel and Disney present the new installment of the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) with Taika Waititi as director. In it, the Super Hero embarks on a journey that is unlike anything he has faced so far: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir. , like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios | New Official Trailer in Spanish | HD – YouTube











BERGMAN’S ISLAND

Cinema within the cinema.

French film written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve and starring Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth and Mia Wasikowska.

A couple of filmmakers, Chris and Tony, settle for the summer on the mythical Swedish island of Färo. In this amazing setting, where Bergman lived and filmed his most famous works, the couple hope to find inspiration for his next films. As the days pass, Chris’s fascination with the place grows and memories of his first love resurface. As their respective scripts progress, and the effect of the island scenery becomes more apparent on Chris and Tony, the line between fact and fiction will blur.

Bergman’s Island | Spanish trailer VE | Premiere July 1 | Avalon – YouTube