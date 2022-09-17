Two premieres renew the Concordian cinema billboard – Concordia

Until next Wednesday, September 21, at 8:30 p.m. you can enjoy “Passage to Paradise”, by Julia Roberts and George Clooney. As explained from the Cine Odeón, it will only be screened in its original language, subtitled in Spanish.

On the other hand, at 10:30 p.m., terror will occupy the theater with the premiere of Barbarian, which can be enjoyed in its original language with Spanish subtitles next Monday.

Tickets are already available at www.fundacionodeon.com.ar.

Synopsis

Passage to Paradise

Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen to bring to life two exes with a common mission: stop their lovesick daughter from making the same mistake they did back in the day. JOURNEY TO PARADISE, from Working Title, Smokehouse Pictures and Red Om Films, is a romantic comedy about the sweet and surprising taste of second chances.

barbarian

A young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books accommodations in the city. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house was reserved for two people simultaneously and that there is a stranger staying there. Against her own common sense, she decides to spend the night, soon discovering that there is much more to fear than the presence of an unexpected guest.