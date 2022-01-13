Two profiles on one Whatsapp, it’s not magic but reality: how to do it

By applying two distinct tricks it will be possible to have two profiles available on a single Whatsapp on your smartphone. And it’s that easy.

Two profiles on one Whatsapp, it’s possible. And we explain how you can use what has been the leading instant messaging application for years. To date, there are more than two billion people who use the app as an integral part of the Meta universe, the large family that also includes Facebook and Instagram.

The use of two profiles on Whatsapp can be very useful if you do not want to mix business affairs with those of private life. So one could be reserved for office dynamics and another for our dearest loved ones.

If you want to know how to do it, know that some necessary conditions need to be met in order to proceed in this direction. In order to have two Whatsapp profiles on the same phone, it is essential to have a smartphone that is dual sim, i.e. inside which two simcards can be inserted, one with its own phone number.

Two profiles on one Whatsapp, how to do it

Configuring both is very simple and once this procedure has been completed, let’s install Whatsapp, from the Android Play Store or from the App Store of any iOS device. We will associate with the app one of the two numbers at our disposal. And done this we will go to perform another simple operation.

It will be about installing Whatsapp Business, which is the version designed for companies and merchants. The functionalities are quite similar to those of the normal version, with some visual differences. Here we connect our other number and that’s it.

Thus each app will be connected to its own number. By opening one we will have our private chats and by opening the other we will be presented with business conversations.

There is also an alternative, which is to use guest mode. And this for both Android and iOS devices. With this trick it is possible to add a new profile even without having two phone numbers. On a device with two simcards, on the other hand, we will potentially have four Whatsapp profiles.