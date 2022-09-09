Two PSG players called up with Brazil

the Paris Saint Germain began a marathon since the beginning of the month which will extend until September 18, date of the last match of the Red Blue before the very international. It remains for men to Christophe Galtier to play the game against Brestthat of C1 in Haifa and finally the trip to Groupama Stadium to face theOlympique Lyonnais. After this series of three matches in eight days, the players of the PSG will fly away to join their respective selection. In this sense, Neymar and Marquinhos will join Brazil. The two players are called up by their coach Tite to face Ghana on September 23 in Le Havre, and Tunisia four days later. It should be noted that the Brazilians of PSG will play their match against Eagles of Carthage in their stadium, Princes Park, sold out on September 27. The list was released by ESPN Brazil.

Complete list of Brazil

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton- MarquinhosThiago Silva, Eder Militao, Bremer, Ibanez, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles – Casemiro, Fabinho, Fred, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta, Everton Ribeiro – Raphinha, Antony, Roberto Firmino, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Pedro, Matheus Cunha, Neymar.