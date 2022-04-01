Two questions from each club

The trade rumors around the Dominican José Ramírez do not stop, and although it seems that it is not going anywhere, the fact that the issue continues to come to the fore speaks of the general instability that exists in Cleveland right now. Because if the Guards trade Ramirez, those starters are going to have to win a lot of games 1-0. Dominicans Franmil Reyes and Amed Rosario have had their moments, but Ramirez is the only proven hitter in that lineup. And the lineups, well, they have nine spots. Ramirez and those starting pitchers are almost enough to keep you afloat. As long as nothing goes wrong… and no one leaves.