“Two reinforcements in January so as not to lose the Champions League”

The journalist Raffaele Auriemma commented on his YouTube channel the moment of Napoli with the background of the January market: “There are many errors on the part of the coach in the last period, who still had to deal with a few too many incidents in this period. A really negative average in December, which needs a full review of what the future will be. We have to deal with a series of factors: for Napoli, the Africa Cup started a month early with the joint injuries of Anguissa, Osimhen and Koulibaly. Now they will go to Cameroon for the competition, on 6 January there will be the match of Turin against Juventus and an adequate staff will be needed.

So watch out for the market … We need a central defender to be bought on January 1st who will replace Manolas numerically, to be put in the team immediately, not to mention the left winger. Mario Rui is disqualified for the match in Turin, with which team are you going to play against Juve? And above all if we had thought that a team made up of Petagna, Juan Jesus, Malcuit and Demme, would we have ever said that this team could fight for the Scudetto? Certainly not, these are great alternatives but you can’t always bet on them. Today Napoli is not the alternatives on the bench, which is why from January 1st it is necessary to flesh out the staff. If you manage to terminate Ghoulam’s contract, you can go to Lille and ask for Mandava six months in advance. These are fundamental moves to reject the others that are not in the Champions League now. It will also be fundamental how the story goes with Insigne, Lorenzo will not stay with Napoli. There will be no agreement and humanly it is not easy that the team you have always played for does not want you anymore. “