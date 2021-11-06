two returns for Pioli in view of the derby

Milan is preparing for the derby with Inter on Sunday evening and for the occasion Stefano Pioli finds two pawns like Florenzi and Ballo-Touré.

The Milan prepares for the Sunday derby with theInter, main event of the 12th round of Serie A and real maturity exam for the troop led by Stefano Pioli. The coach was able to give back to the Devil a big dimension in Italy and for the race that could sanction the definitive leap in quality of his finds two pawns.

As reported by the Sky Sport correspondent to Milanello Peppe Di Stefano, in fact, it is certain that in the 229 edition of the Madonnina derby Milan will be able to count on Alessandro Florenzi And Ballo-Touré bag. The two trained regularly with the rest of the group and will be at Pioli’s disposal, with the Frenchman arriving from Monaco in the summer who should be almost certain of a starting shirt.

Milan against Inter with Ballo-Touré and Florenzi at Pioli’s disposal

In fact, it will be up to Ballo-Touré take the place of the disqualified Theo Hernandez and do not excessively regret the absence of the Spaniard, disqualified following his expulsion against Roma and a real protagonist in the rebirth of the Devil.

Florenzi instead he will sit on the bench. Arriving at Milanello in the summer after his experience at PSG, the Roman full-back has disposed of the meniscus injury that has kept him stationary since the end of September. However, it falls behind in the hierarchies compared to Calabria, who after being released in the Champions League against Port for a dizziness he will start regularly as a right-back.

In the derby that could decide the future of a Milan that dreams of the Scudetto – a success would not just increase the awareness of the Rossoneri in their own means – Pioli will certainly have to do without Maignan and most likely also of Rebic And Junior Messias, who even today trained separately and whose calling is less and less likely.