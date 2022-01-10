two returns, two outs and new positives ”- SOS Fanta

The Bologna plays tomorrow against Cagliari, the match is scheduled at 20.45. On the eve, the coach Sinisa Mihajlovic he spoke like this, announcing new positives among young people while taking stock of who is recovering and who will not be there.

SITUATION – “If anyone thinks that I may be angry, they are wrong. A few years ago my emotional side would have prevailed over the rational one, but now that’s no longer the case. I just hope that those who decided did so in good faith, thinking that Covid does not concern footballers but only normal people, or thinking that the audience that goes to the stadium is different from that that goes to the theater. But now it’s all done and this shouldn’t be an excuse for us. The group is wonderful, they have shown their human qualities, even in harder and more difficult times than the latter. We will do what we have to do. Unfortunately, some players from the spring who had to come with us were positive, but they tested positive too. I am calm and confident, we go there to do what we have to do. I am convinced that we will play in a great match ”. Mihajlovic did not mention the names, but they are three young people who would have gone on the bench: “Bologna Fc 1909 announces that following the tests carried out, the players found that the players were positive at Covid-19 Wisdom Amey, Botond Bartha and Kacper Urbanski, who were attached to the First Team. As per protocol, the local health authorities were notified and the players were placed in home isolation “.

NO ALIBI – “I’m used to inventing, I almost always do it. We will have 11 players on the pitch and some changes. Hope that’s enough. If everything goes as it should go, we’re fine. We will have to be good at finding motivations in difficulties. In life you often meet people who think they are smarter by deceiving you, tomorrow we will have to be good at listening to our rational side by doing what we have to do. For the umpteenth time we have to prove that we are a wonderful group ”.

RECOVERY AND ABSENT – Dominguez, Viola and Van Hooijdonk have been negative since yesterday: “We have to count. Dominguez and Viola they recovered, Samson and Soumaoro they won’t be there because they don’t have a green pass. Then there are the new positives… ”.

ANGER – “Anger must always be there, but it must be positive and constructive. What I think is that honesty, even in football, always pays more than cunning. And tomorrow we have to prove it. A football match is being played. We will face a team that will want to score points, it is an important challenge for them, but we also want to do well to earn points and stay close to our goal. Four years ago we were the ones to play for salvation and we know how Cagliari feels now. I tell the boys to be calm and be confident “.

DOMINGUEZ – “He is as before, Covid did not make him go through the pain in his shoulder. He will have to operate but there is still no date. We will see how he is, for now we can only compliment him, it’s not for everyone to play with such pain ”.

SCHOUTEN – “I’m not a doctor and I don’t have a glass ball. It will also depend a lot on him ”.

INSIGNE – “I don’t see why one shouldn’t make this choice, he’s a professional player who will have a new experience. But I would never question his professionalism for this choice. It is easier to accept than to refuse ”.

PROTOCOL – “13 players forty years ago could have gone. Now with the 5 changes to be in order we should play 7-a-side football. But the rules are those ”.

