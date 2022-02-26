Two sacked pilots accuse an airline of compromising safety during the La Palma eruption | Society

The volcano of La Palma remained active between September 19 and December 13. There were 85 days in which some 7,000 people were displaced, more than a thousand lost their homes and businesses. One of the affected activities was aeronautics. The island’s airport was closed for nine and a half days. Airlines were forced to cancel 759 flights out of a total of 2,889, according to Aena data. Binter, the Canarian airline that operates the vast majority of inter-island flights, was the most affected by these cancellations, with 437 takeoffs (and their subsequent landings) paralyzed.

Two pilots assure that some more should have been canceled, and denounce that the company has fired them for raising their voices. The company reduces the dispute to a “purely labor” issue and that during the activity of the volcano, all the flights were operated with the approval of technicians and in contact with the authorities. Justice will now be in charge of settling the issue. At least in the work part.

One of the two pilots, who claims to remain anonymous, highlights two flights in his complaint, processed through the Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (Sepla). The second flight, explains the pilot, was the most problematic. On October 11, the company activated it to cover a route from Tenerife North to Santa Cruz de La Palma late in the day. “The ash map was hit,” recalls the commander.

For that flight, however, Binter appointed another commander. Before taking off, there is an argument between the two. “I expose to the commander my refusal to carry out that flight, since the ash is found throughout the route,” explains the complainant. Again the discussions with the company’s Operations management are repeated, and finally, he agrees to fly. “The same, with bad manners, coercing,” he recalls. “During the flight, we did observe the volcanic ash and we noticed a strong smell of sulfur, like rotten eggs, even inside the plane and in the cabin.” The situation forces them to divert the route to the north and take more altitude.

Once on the ground, the commander informs the company of his decision to bring the facts to the attention of the relevant authorities, considering that it was a dangerous operation that “clearly violated” the recommendations made by the Official Association of Airline Pilots (COPAC). ) regarding the routes affected by the eruption of the volcano. Two weeks later, he received a dismissal letter “without objective cause”, alleging “loss of confidence”.

The other denouncing pilot, who also claims anonymity, assures that he has gone through a similar situation. After two years in the company, “things began to deteriorate” and he assures that he began to receive “corporate pressure from the operations management, trying to force operations even above security.” This situation, he says, was aggravated by the eruption in La Palma. “At first they were very scrupulous. But as the weeks went by they put pressure to keep the operation intact.

La Palma airport, closed due to ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on November 3, 2021. Carlos Rosillo (THE COUNTRY)

The commander reports that on one of the flights back from La Palma he traveled as a passenger and, during the journey, he perceived “an intense smell of sulfur for a minute, quite a long time in aeronautical terms,” ​​he recalls. “Passengers started looking worried and looking at each other.” At that time, he concludes, Binter continually told them that the volcano had put the company “to the limit” and that “either the eruption would end or the eruption would finish them off”. This second officer that his protests were due “to the way of operating, which was out of the norm to operate in volcanic ash: in night conditions and at heights and levels that did not correspond to safety levels.” The commander exposed “these setbacks,” he says. “I was told that the company had an authorization from the State Aviation Safety Agency (Aesa). I did not see it, and I am very surprised that there is. Within two weeks, this pilot also received the same termination letter. “Without objective cause”.

labor issue

Airline sources have framed this complaint as a “purely labor” issue. “Indeed”, explains a spokesman, “two commanders were fired due to a loss of confidence, due to the way in which they managed the flights. Not those of La Palma that could be affected by ashes, but before, during and on all routes”.

Regarding the safety of the flights, the company emphasizes that during the eruption of the volcano, all the flights that were carried out were operated “because the technicians estimated that they could be done safely and always in contact with the AESA , with Enaire [la entidad pública encargada de la navegación aérea] and with Aena, and knowing that the commanders are the ones who have the last word to make the flight or not”, they maintain. “And when there was no certainty that the conditions were good, the flights were cancelled.”

The Spanish Aviation Safety Agency recorded 497 aeronautical events related to the eruption of Cumbre Vieja. An event is considered to be any event related to safety that endangers an aircraft, its occupants or any other person, including accidents or serious incidents. Its communication is mandatory for pilots, many aerodromes, flight schools, air traffic controllers, maintenance technicians, according to Aesa sources. The entity, in any case, emphasizes that the notification “is not a complaint or a complaint, it is prevention.”