Two ‘Scary’ Diseases Found in New York Ticks

A tick testing lab in upstate New York which tracks pathogens, including bacteria, viruses and parasites, has seen an overall increase in the percentage of these disease-carrying mites statewide.

Dr. Kris Paolino of Upstate Medical University called basesia (a rare, serious and sometimes fatal disease) and anaplasma (a genus of bacteria) “scary” in an interview with NYup.com.

So far, no cases of these illnesses have been reported to health departments in Nassau County or Suffolk County this year.

Tick-borne diseases can also harm pets if not caught early. Dr. Lauren Brickman said prevention, including medication, and being aware of symptoms is key.

Great season for ticks in New York

Saravanan Thangamani of Upstate Medical University looks forward to uA great season for ticks in New York.

The school runs the Upstate Tick Testing Laboratory and has already received 176 tick cases this year.

“That’s a sign things are going to happen,” said Thangamani, director of the Center for Vector-Borne Diseases at SUNY. “We anticipate a real increase in the number of ticks sent to our laboratory. This is going to be a big year for ticks. Technically, every year is a big year for ticks, but we’re seeing a gradual increase in the number of ticks humans find and send to the lab. This trend will continue.”

How to prevent ticks

Thangamani said that people can do several important things to minimize the risk of tick bites and infections.

First, apply tick repellent to your skin and clothing, especially your shoes and socks. Wear long pants and pull socks over your pant leg. When you’re out, stay on the road.

When you get home, be sure to do a thorough check for ticks, concentrating on your thighs, groin area, and the back of your head.

Then take a shower. Also, put clothes worn outside in the dryer on high for 10 minutes to kill any ticks that may be hiding. Ticks on humans are commonly found on the thighs or groin, while ticks on dogs are more commonly found on the head.

“Pets are tick magnets,” he said.

